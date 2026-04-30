TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Meridian Credit Union has been named Best Credit Union for Digital CX – Canada and received Outstanding Digital CX – Mobile Banking – Canada by The Digital Banker through its Digital CX Awards program. The awards recognize Meridian's leadership in delivering digitally enabled experiences that help Members make confident financial decisions.

Meridian Credit Union Named Best Credit Union for Digital CX in Canada (CNW Group/Meridian Credit Union)

Central to this recognition is On Your Way™, Meridian's digital experience designed to bring personalized guidance into everyday banking. Built on the belief that confidence grows through small, informed actions over time, On Your Way™ provides Members with timely insights, clear prompts and practical next steps--whether they are managing day–to–day spending, planning ahead or navigating major life milestones.

"On Your Way™ reflects a fundamental shift in how we support Members digitally," said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Meridian Credit Union. "The awards recognize our move to a cohesive, digital–first model that embeds personalized advice directly into everyday banking. This recognition validates our focus on simplicity, relevance and putting advice where it matters most."

Judges highlighted Meridian's use of AI–powered financial insights, enriched transactions, self–serve planning tools and seamless payments, supported by modernized platforms and strong governance. This approach has driven meaningful outcomes, including strong digital adoption and early engagement among digitally onboarded Members.

Meridian also received recognition for its redesigned mobile banking experience, which positions mobile as the primary hub for financial wellness. Judges cited Meridian's human–centred approach, including personalized dashboards, contextual product journeys and rapid feature rollouts that reduce friction, streamline onboarding and build trust.

"Exceptional digital experiences start with understanding what Members need at each stage of their financial journey," said Davyd Edwards, Vice President, Digital Transformation at Meridian Credit Union. "This recognition reflects the work our teams have done to create connected, intuitive digital experiences that provide clear guidance and support Members in achieving their best life."

The Digital CX Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and assess institutions based on digital innovation, engagement, user experience, personalization and measurable impact. Meridian's wins place it among leading financial institutions recognized for setting new standards in digital customer experience.

About Meridian Credit Union

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC"). For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Media Contact: Erick Bauer, Meridian Credit Union, [email protected], 416-587-4185