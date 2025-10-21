Meridian Launches OnYourWay -- A New Advice Experience Designed to Help Members Feel More Confident About Their Money

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Meridian Credit Union today announced the launch of OnYourWay, a new advice experience designed to help people feel more confident about their money and their future.

Bringing together financial planning tools, real-time insights, helpful resources, and human support, OnYourWay gives people a clearer picture of their financial health and the personalized guidance they need to move forward--on their own terms.

"Banking with us is about more than transactions--it's about helping people achieve their best lives," said Wade Stayzer, Chief Operating Officer, Meridian Credit Union. "When people feel financially confident, they're free to focus on what truly matters--whether that's using their money for their family, chasing a dream, or simply enjoying the everyday. OnYourWay is designed around the customer experience, giving the clarity and confidence to make decisions that support financial well-being--today, tomorrow, and for the long term."

Meeting an Urgent Need

New national research commissioned by Meridian underscores why this approach to financial guidance is needed now.

64% of Canadians say they have felt stressed and uncertain about their finances this year, and 66% feel pessimistic about the future of the Canadian economy.

61% say it's becoming harder to make ends meet, while nearly three in four (72%) believe their bank doesn't know them on a personal level.

Over half (55%) feel the advice they get is more about upselling than truly helping them -- and 51% wish they had access to better financial guidance.

At the same time, 88% say serious financial matters should be handled by a person, not a chatbot, and 87% want the choice between digital and in-person advice.

OnYourWay was built in direct response to these realities--combining the convenience of digital tools with the personal support Members are asking for--it's a 360° advice experience that brings together:

Holistic advice from Meridian advisors who look at a Member's whole financial picture, not just single transactions.

from Meridian advisors who look at a Member's whole financial picture, not just single transactions. Industry Leading Digital tools embedded in our mobile technology and supplied by Conquest and Personetics to help Members plan, budget, and make smarter money decisions.

embedded in our mobile technology and supplied by and to help Members plan, budget, and make smarter money decisions. Conquest helps Members easily map out personalized financial plans, turning goals into clear, achievable steps.

helps Members easily map out personalized financial plans, turning goals into clear, achievable steps.

Personetics complements that by offering real-time insights and nudges, helping Members stay on track and make informed decisions every day.

complements that by offering real-time insights and nudges, helping Members stay on track and make informed decisions every day. Internal tools that empower Meridian teams to improve the Member experience at every interaction.

that empower Meridian teams to improve the Member experience at every interaction. Our brand promise of empathy, accessibility, and support at every step of a Member's financial journey.

At Meridian, we believe automation should serve people--not replace them. Its real power lies in creating more meaningful, personalized experiences, not in reducing costs at the expense of the individual. Our approach is built on the power of human connection, enhanced--not replaced--by digital and AI. It's not human or digital. It's both, working together.

"Canadian households are under more financial pressure than ever before," said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Meridian Credit Union. "OnYourWay reflects our advice approach--meeting people where they are with intuitive digital tools, personal coaching, and financial guidance that is centered on their lives, not just their transactions."

For more information about OnYourWay, visit: https://www.meridiancu.ca/personal/on-your-way

About the Survey

The findings referenced in this release come from a national online survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Meridian Credit Union between September 5 and 7, 2025. The survey included 1,624 Canadians aged 18 and older.

A probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of ±2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Results were weighted by gender, age, region, education, and language to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population.

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC"). For more information, please visit: www.meridiancu.ca

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Media contact: Erick Bauer, Meridian Credit Union, [email protected]; 416-587-4185