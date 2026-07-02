Meridian Deepens Community Impact Through Local Connections Week, Featuring Inaugural Good Neighbour Day

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Meridian Credit Union is proud to highlight the impact of Local Connections Week, a province-wide effort focused on strengthening relationships and investing in the communities Meridian serves. As part of this year's activities, Meridian marked its first-ever Good Neighbour Day, bringing the organization's social impact commitment to life through meaningful, on-the-ground engagement with community organizations.

Representatives from Meridian Credit Union tour Eden Food for Change’s warehouse during Good Neighbour Day, learning firsthand about the organization's efforts to provide nutritious food and support to individuals and families facing food insecurity. (CNW Group/Meridian Credit Union)

Together, these efforts reflect Meridian's purpose in action, building strong relationships with business clients and community partners while supporting local economic and social well-being.

Building Relationships Through Local Connections Week

During Local Connections Week, Meridian teams across Ontario connected directly with businesses and community partners, listening, learning and identifying opportunities to support growth and resilience. Team connected with 540 businesses and organizations across the province, strengthening relationships, and amplifying visibility for local enterprises and community partners.

"Local Connections Week is about showing up in our communities in a meaningful and authentic way," said Kevin VanKampen, Senior Vice President, Business Banking, Meridian Credit Union. "By connecting directly with businesses and community partners, we're building relationships that go beyond banking and contribute to long-term success for the communities we serve."

Good Neighbour Day: A Key Moment Within Local Connections Week

As part of Local Connections Week, Meridian employees also participated in the organization's inaugural Good Neighbour Day, a coordinated effort to recognize, celebrate and deepen relationships with local charities and non-profits.

Across the province, 215 Meridian employees visited 122 community organizations, investing more than $256,000 through the Good Neighbour Program while engaging directly to better understand their impact and needs.

"Meridian's Good Neighbour Day is a reflection of how we show up in communities across Ontario -- through action, partnership, and financial commitment," said Sarah Saso, Vice President, ESG & Social Impact. "We're proud to stand alongside the organizations creating meaningful change in Ontario where it matters most."

Supporting Inclusion Through Community Partnerships

One of the featured visits took place at the Abilities Centre, where Meridian employees toured the space, engaged with staff and participants, and experienced firsthand how inclusive programs are creating opportunities for individuals of all abilities to participate and thrive.

"We're proud to work with partners like Meridian who are committed to making communities more inclusive and accessible," said Michael Cvitkovic, President, Abilities Centre. "Experiences like Good Neighbour Day help strengthen understanding, break down barriers and create opportunities for everyone to participate."

Recognition from Community Leadership

Lorne Coe, MPP Whitby, joined Meridian during its visit to the Abilities Centre, highlighting the importance of collaboration between organizations, government and community partners.

"It was a pleasure to join Meridian at the Abilities Centre and see the impact of Good Neighbour Day firsthand," said Lorne Coe, MPP Whitby. "Partnerships like these play an important role in supporting inclusive, connected and resilient communities."

Advancing Meridian's Purpose

By bringing together Local Connections Week and Good Neighbour Day, Meridian continues to demonstrate how relationship-building, community investment and employee engagement can work together to create meaningful, lasting impact.

About Meridian Credit Union

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC"). For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Media Contact: Erick Bauer, Shona Dias, Meridian Credit Union, [email protected], 416-587-4185