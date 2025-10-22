The study by medical billing platform, Dr.Bill, reveals that Canadian physicians are devoting nearly a full day each week to overlooked non-clinical administration.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian physicians cite administrative burden as one of the leading causes of stress and burnout1. While much of the conversation has focused on clinical paperwork and electronic medical records, a new study from Dr.Bill , a medical billing platform powered by RBCx, is the first to focus exclusively on the scope and impact of non-clinical administrative tasks.

Physician burnout is not a new issue in Canada's health care system. Physicians and health practitioners have long been stretched thin by demands that go beyond patient care. Recent studies have demonstrated that this pressure is already driving some doctors to consider leaving their practice2, raising more concerns about patient access at a time when an estimated 6.5 million Canadians are already without a family physician3. In Ontario, that number has grown to 2.5 million4. However, most existing research combines clinical and non-clinical tasks into a single measure of administrative burden, leaving a gap in understanding the breakdown of what is driving much of the day-to-day strain.

Key study insights include:

Billing emerged as the single most time-consuming and challenging non-clinical task for physicians across all practice settings.

emerged as the single most time-consuming and challenging non-clinical task for physicians across all practice settings. 72% of physicians said non-clinical administrative work contributes significantly to burnout and workplace exhaustion.

of physicians said non-clinical administrative work contributes significantly to burnout and workplace exhaustion. 78% of physicians reported reduced job satisfaction.

of physicians reported reduced job satisfaction. 77% of physicians said administrative workload reduces the time they can spend with patients.

of physicians said administrative workload reduces the time they can spend with patients. Half of physicians reported that their administrative burden is getting worse, not better.

Based on survey data from almost 500 Canadian physicians across different specialties, Dr.Bill's study looks at tasks like billing, bookkeeping, managing professional insurance and finances, committee work, and office management. Together, these largely unpaid non-clinical responsibilities consume an average of 7.5 hours every week, representing another major, but often overlooked contributor to physician stress and system-wide strain.

"The conversation around administrative burden and burnout isn't new, but what often gets overlooked are the non-clinical tasks that quietly drain clinical time. The data makes it clear: this work is eroding the time physicians can spend with patients and fueling burnout across the profession," said Maris Lush, CEO of Dr.Bill. "By shedding further light on the impact of non-clinical administration, we hope to spark action on reducing this pressure, whether through better tools, smarter policies, or new models of support. Tackling clinical paperwork alone won't be enough."

The study highlighted areas where physicians see the greatest need for technological and system-level support, from simplifying billing and reducing unclear rejections to aligning compensation models with the complexity of care. Integrated, "one-stop" tools can cut duplication and errors, while advancements like artificial intelligence can automate repetitive tasks such as form completion, note-taking, and coding. Combined with stronger policy support, these innovations could ease pressure on physicians and return valuable time to patient care.

Since its inception, Dr.Bill has been committed to helping physicians reduce the administrative burden that takes them away from caring for their patients. In 2023, Dr.Bill made a $150,000 donation to the Ontario Medical Foundation (OMF) to fund research grants for solutions to alleviate the causes of physician burnout, the results of which were announced at the end of 20245. Today, with more than 17,000 physician clients and 2 million claims processed monthly, Dr.Bill continues to build tools that simplify administration and give physicians more time where it matters most - with their patients.

The findings of Dr.Bill's 2025 study are based on survey data about 500 Canadian physicians across multiple specialties, collected through an online survey conducted in July 2025.

