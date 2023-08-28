Stamp issue pays tribute to three activists who fought for women's and workers' rights

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post issued three new stamps today honouring three Quebec feminists who played a major role in the fight for equality and social justice.

The stamps feature Léa Roback, Madeleine Parent and Simonne Monet-Chartrand, all born in Montréal, who were lifelong advocates for women's and workers' rights and other causes. Their activism foreshadowed many of the advancements made in equality and justice in Canada.

Stamps honouring three Quebec feminists (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Léa Roback (1903-2000) believed in unionization as a vehicle to stop the exploitation of female workers and embraced the peace movement.





believed in unionization as a vehicle to stop the exploitation of female workers and embraced the peace movement. Madeleine Parent (1918-2012) was a trade unionist who also advocated for Indigenous women and their struggle to amend the Indian Act .





was a trade unionist who also advocated for Indigenous women and their struggle to amend the . Simonne Monet-Chartrand (1919-1993) was a human rights advocate and pacifist who took on many women's causes and organized anti-nuclear initiatives.

About the stamp issue

Designed by Paprika, the stamps feature an archival photograph of each woman. The stamps' white borders evoke the placards carried at rallies, picket lines and marches. The stamp issue is cancelled in Montréal, where each of these influential women was born. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and three Official First Day Covers.

The stamps and collectibles are now available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

