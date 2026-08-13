New stamps highlight the ecological importance of wolves in Canada

Stamps feature striking, close-up images of wolves found in different parts of the Canadian wilderness

WHITNEY, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Post has issued new stamps highlighting the role wolves play as a keystone species.

Wolves contribute significantly to the health and biodiversity of the ecosystem. The intelligent hunters are often associated with the North and remote Canadian landscapes, and they also figure prominently in many Indigenous cultures.

Wolves stamps

These social animals use co-operative hunting and share responsibility for raising their young – a behaviour seen in only a small percentage of mammals. With sharp senses that help them detect prey almost two kilometres away, wolves hunt small and large animals, including caribou, deer, elk, moose, bison and even muskoxen.

Stamps feature wolves in different regions of the country

The grey wolf (Canis lupus) is the largest and most widespread wolf in Canada, found everywhere except the Maritimes.

Only slightly bigger than an eastern coyote, the eastern wolf (Canis sp. cf. lycaon) is a federally listed species at risk that lives mainly in Algonquin Provincial Park in central Ontario and in southwestern Quebec. It has an estimated population of 200 to 1,000 mature wolves.

The Arctic grey wolf (Canis lupus arctos) is a nomadic hunter well adapted to the northern climate, while the coastal grey wolf (Canis lupus crassodon) is a strong swimmer that lives along Canada's Pacific coast and near-shore islands.

About the stamps

Each stamp presents a close-up view of wolves in Canadian landscapes. The booklet cover and interior contain additional photographs of coastal grey wolves on Vancouver Island. The stamps are designed by Andrew Perro, featuring photography by Michelle Valberg (Canis lupus crassodon), John E. Marriott (Canis lupus), Ejaz Khan (Canis lupus arctos), Michael Runtz and Steve Dunsford (Canis sp. Cf. lycaon). This issue is printed by Lowe-Martin and includes a booklet of eight Permanent™ domestic rate stamps, an Official First Day Cover (OFDC), a souvenir sheet and four postage-paid postcards that can be sent worldwide. The location of the cancellation mark on the OFDC is Whitney, Ontario, near the east gate of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and at select postal outlets across Canada starting today.

For images of the stamps and other resources:

External folder with high-resolution images

Social media posts – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

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