New stamp raises awareness of the need for blood donations in Canada

Only about two per cent of eligible Canadians roll up their sleeves to donate

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The demand for blood is constant and growing. Every day, Canadians across the country require a transfusion due to surgery, injury or the treatment of cancer and other conditions. Yet only about two per cent of eligible Canadians roll up their sleeves to donate.

©2026, Canada Post Corporation

Recognizing the critical role blood donors play in saving lives, Canada Post today issued a new stamp in conjunction with National Blood Donor Week and World Blood Donor Day. Featuring a stylized heart with a drop of blood inside, the stamp is intended to raise awareness and encourage new and returning donors to give.

Giving hope, saving lives

Chances are that you or someone you know will need blood at some point. A heart surgery patient can require five blood donations. A car crash victim may need up to 50. A leukemia patient can require eight donations per week.

Giving blood is about giving hope, saving lives and experiencing the powerful connection that comes with helping others. A typical donation can usually be collected in less than 15 minutes, with every drop creating a ripple effect – not only for patients but also for donors who leave knowing they've made a positive impact. That's because one donation, separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets, can save up to three lives.

However, while about half of Canadians are eligible to donate, the number who currently do so is a drop in the bucket in terms of the need. And for those who require a blood transfusion, there is no artificial replacement for the life-giving fluid running through our veins.

To find out more, including how you can donate, please visit Canadian Blood Services at blood.ca. In Quebec, please visit Héma-Québec at hemaquebec.ca.

Stamp design highlights ripple effect of donations

The illustration on the stamp features a heart with a drop of blood inside it. Within the drop are concentric rings symbolizing the positive, far-reaching "ripple effects" of donations on the lives of both donors and recipients. Designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Peter Grundy, the design is intended to reflect the altruistic, life-saving nature of blood donation. The stamp is printed by Lowe-Martin.

This stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent TM domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover. Both are available at canadapost.ca and at retail outlets across the country. The OFDC is cancelled in Ottawa, where Canadian Blood Services is headquartered.

More resources:

Folder with high-resolution images

Canada Post social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]