Canada Post celebrates Indigenous leaders in sport with fifth annual stamp release

Bryan Trottier, Edward Lennie and Chief Wilton Littlechild honoured for athletic excellence and instilling cultural pride across their communities

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to recognize award-winning athletes and advocates who championed Indigenous sports, leaving legacies that extend far beyond the winners' podium.

Launching in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day, this three-stamp issue is the fifth set in this series. The stamps were unveiled today at the Calgary Public Library - Central with Chief Wilton Littlechild, Edward Lennie's son Hans Lennie, and a video message from Bryan Trottier.

Canada Post

Bryan Trottier

Six-time Stanley Cup® winner and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, Bryan Trottier (b. 1956 in Val Marie, Saskatchewan) is widely regarded as one of hockey's greats. Drafted by the New York Islanders® in 1974, Trottier won five major National Hockey League® honours, including league and playoffs Most Valuable Player, and remains the Islanders' all-time leader in points and assists. Trottier – who is Cree, Métis, Chippewa and Irish – co-founded the Aboriginal Alumni Hockey Team and has visited communities across Canada, offering clinics and mentorship to young people.

Edward Lennie

Known as the Father of the Northern Games, Charles Edward Inglangasak Lennie (1934-2020) dedicated his life to promoting and preserving Arctic sports. He helped found the Northern Games and successfully advocated for Arctic sports to be showcased at the inaugural Arctic Winter Games. Lennie coached athletes in eight traditional events, including the kneel jump, the two-foot high kick and the arm pull.

Chief Wilton Littlechild

A former member of Parliament and commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, Jacob Wilton "Willie" Littlechild, c.c. (b. 1944 in Hobbema [Maskwacis], Alberta) helped draft the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to secure Indigenous rights, including treaty rights, in Canada's constitution. Inducted into several sports halls of fame, he worked to establish the National Indian Athletic Association, the North American Indigenous Games and the World Indigenous Nations Games.

About the stamp series

Launched in 2022, the series highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders who have dedicated their lives to preserving their culture and improving the quality of life of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Honourees represent First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities from different regions of the country and are chosen in consultation with the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

About the stamps

The stamp designs pair powerful portraiture with evocative landscapes and imagery tied to each honouree's life: Trottier's focused gaze contrasts with a photo of him proudly lifting the Stanley Cup®, framed by a prairie landscape that anchors his success to his Saskatchewan roots; Lennie's dignified portrait is paired with an image of the one-foot high kick set against a sweeping Arctic landscape, reflecting his heritage and the traditions he championed; Chief Littlechild appears in his signature cowboy hat beside young athletes with Alberta's rolling hills behind him, highlighting both his homeland and impact on future generations.

The stamps are designed by Tétro, featuring photography by: Bruce Bennett | Getty Images and background imagery by Branimir Gjetvaj (Bryan Trottier); Inuvialuit Communications Society and the Lennie family with background imagery by C Cormier | Shutterstock.com (Edward Lennie); and Cole Burston | Getty Images and background imagery by Vadim Gouida | Adobe Stock (Chief Wilton Littlechild). They are printed by Colour Innovations. The issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ stamps and three Official First Day Covers.

The cancellation sites are Val Marie, Saskatchewan (birthplace of Bryan Trottier), Inuvik, Northwest Territories (where Edward Lennie spent much of his life), and Maskwacis, Alberta (birthplace of Chief Wilton Littlechild).

The stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and at select postal outlets across Canada beginning on June 19.

For images of the stamps and other resources:

- External folder with high-resolution images

- Watch the videos and read the Canada Post magazine article

- Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation. NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]