A timeless Christmas stamp and a classic storybook issue bring the spirit of the holidays to life

FOX CREEK, AB and HOPE, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post released two new stamp issues today to mark the winter holiday season.

New holiday stamps tell a nostalgic winter tale of friendship, while the newest Christmas stamp features a whimsical illustration of the Nativity scene.

The stamps are part of an annual tradition from Canada Post, which has released new stamps celebrating Christmas and the holidays every year since 1964. These popular stamps are issued in advance of the holiday season so that they can be used on Christmas and holiday mail.

Set beneath the bright shining star of Bethlehem with the Magi approaching in the distance, this year's Christmas stamp depicts a simple and nostalgic take on the Nativity scene. The subtle use of colour and shading brings the characters to the forefront, including Mary and Joseph with baby Jesus and the angel announcing Jesus's birth.

The Christmas stamp was illustrated by Bex Morley and printed by Colour Innovations. The issue includes a booklet of 12 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover. The stamp was cancelled in Hope, British Columbia, in reference to the message of hope found in the Nativity story.

The new holiday stamp issue celebrates the holiday spirit through the storybook tale of a sly fox, a playful rabbit and two productive squirrels busily decorating their forest home for the festive season.

Designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Alexandra Finkeldey, the issue includes a booklet of 12 Permanent domestic rate stamps, a sheetlet of 6 U.S. rate stamps, a sheetlet of 6 international rate stamps, a souvenir sheet of three stamps and a souvenir sheet Official First Day Cover. The cancel location of Fox Creek, Alberta, was chosen to acknowledge the fox in this year's stamp story.

As one of Canada's storytellers, Canada Post is proud to showcase meaningful topics for Canadians, like the community spirit of Christmas and the holidays, through its national stamp program.

