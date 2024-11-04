Illustrations of the Holy Family and whimsical depictions of gingerbread houses offer sacred and secular designs for seasonal mailings.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Post released two stamp issues marking the festive, winter season. The company has produced Christmas designs every year since 1964 and, for nearly 20 years, has offered stamps featuring secular holiday imagery.

The latest Christmas stamp depicts a vibrant coloured illustration of the Holy Family. It shows Mary and Joseph looking lovingly at the infant Jesus. A star is visible overhead, which was said to announce the birth and lead the Magi to Jesus.

The stamp was designed by Underline Studio and illustrated by Amanda Arlotta. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes a booklet of 12 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover (OFDC). The stamp of the OFDC was cancelled in Trinity, Newfoundland and Labrador, because of the picturesque town's reference to the Holy Trinity.

This year's secular holiday issue features elaborately decorated gingerbread houses with all their creature comforts – a birdhouse (domestic rate), a doghouse (U.S. rate) and a barn that is home to Santa's magical transport team (international rate).

Gingerbread houses may have originated in what is now Germany. They were often ornately decorated and eventually became part of Christmas traditions. Settlers brought gingerbread to Canada as early as the 1700s. Today, many Canadian cities host gingerbread-house making competitions, and many families make their own delicious little homes during the Christmas season.

The stamps were designed by Katina Constantinou of Sugar, featuring photography by Stacey Brandford and gingerbread baking and decorating by Zoë Weinrebe. Printed by Lowe-Martin, this issue includes a booklet of 12 Permanent domestic rate stamps, a sheetlet of six U.S. rate stamps, a sheetlet of six international rate stamps, a souvenir sheet, and an Official First Day Cover. Kitchener, Ontario, was chosen as the cancel location for its large German immigrant and descendent population.

The stamps and collectibles are now available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

