Truxx, a popular bar in Montréal's gay village where a 1977 police raid – and resulting widespread protests – led to legislation barring discrimination based on sexual orientation in Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms (magazine story; video).

Hanlan's Point Beach in Toronto, where the 1971 Gay Day Picnic was held – considered the first major gathering of queer people in Canada and an early example of what we now know as Pride (magazine story; video).

The 3rd North American Native Gay & Lesbian Gathering in 1990 near Beausejour, Man., where the term "Two-Spirit" was first introduced and adopted (magazine story; video).

Each stamp shines a light on a particular moment and location, its significance then and now, and its role in working toward equality and freedom for all.

For more information about the historic significance of each location, including video, visit our online magazine.

About the stamp issue

The Places of Pride stamps feature illustrations that capture turning points in the history of the 2SLGBTQIA+ rights movement in Canada.

The stamp issue is designed by Kelly Small of Intents & Purposes Inc., illustrated by Tim Singleton and printed by Colour Innovations. The issue includes a booklet of eight Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and four Official First Day Covers.

The stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and at select postal outlets across Canada beginning on May 30.

