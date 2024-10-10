New stamp set celebrates the cultural impact of MuchMusic and MusiquePlus

Launched in August 1984 and broadcast from Toronto, MuchMusic was one of Canada's first specialty cable channels, quickly reaching five million households only a few short years later. MusiquePlus began broadcasting out of Montréal in 1986, and quickly emerged as the top platform for homegrown Francophone artists to strut their stuff alongside other big names.

Through engaging programming, MuchMusic and MusiquePlus almost instantly became the gigs everybody had to play, shining a spotlight on such Canadian artists as Blue Rodeo, Kashtin, Les Colocs, Alanis Morissette, Les Trois Accords and Avril Lavigne. Fans gathered at the stations - both inside and outside - for live performances by homegrown stars like Jean Leloup, Roch Voisine, Les BB or Mitsou or global legends like David Bowie and Duran Duran. Now, MuchMusic lives on as a prominent Canadian entertainment brand across social media, bringing its iconic irreverence and perspective to a new generation.

Canada Post has a long history of celebrating Canadian music and musicians on our stamps, including a new stamp featuring Sarah McLauchlan released this past September, along with stamps commemorating icons like Elisapie, Oscar Peterson, k.d. lang, The Tragically Hip, Leonard Cohen, Salome Bey, and many more. The MuchMusic and MusiquePlus stamps were unveiled in Toronto and Montréal, respectively.

The lively, colourful stamp illustrations depict the iconic buildings that housed MuchMusic in Toronto and MusiquePlus in Montréal are drawn from the perspective of the cheering crowd that would regularly gather outside the stations. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp issue includes a booklet of 8 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps, and two Official First Day Covers.

