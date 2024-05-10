Stamp issue showcases four original works from some of the genre's most influential creators

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post is pleased to unveil a stamp issue celebrating Canada's graphic novelists. The set of four stamps features the works of Chester Brown, Michel Rabagliati, Seth, and cousins Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki – all of whom have made significant contributions to the genre and continue a long line of Canadian storytellers honoured by Canada Post.

As a narrative art form, graphic novels (which can include anthologies, memoirs and other works) have grown in popularity since finding a mainstream audience over the last half-century. Graphic novels tell rich stories by interweaving words and drawings in comic-book-like panels. The five novelists honoured on the new stamps pushed the boundaries and elevated the form, leaving a mark on readers around the globe.

The stamp issue features five influential Canadian artists:

Chester Brown is best known for his graphic novel, Louis Riel : A Comic-Strip Biography, for which he received the first Canada Council for the Arts grant awarded to his genre.

is best known for his graphic novel, for which he received the first Canada Council for the Arts grant awarded to his genre. Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki are cousins who co-created the popular graphic novel This One Summer , a powerful coming-of-age story and their second prize-winning collaboration.

are cousins who co-created the popular graphic novel , a powerful coming-of-age story and their second prize-winning collaboration. Michel Rabagliati is the creative mind behind the award-winning semi-autobiographical Paul series. Paul à Québec (published as The Song of Roland in English) was later adapted into a movie.

is the creative mind behind the award-winning semi-autobiographical series. (published as in English) was later adapted into a movie. Seth made his name with the Palookaville comic series, part of which was published as the award-winning graphic novel Clyde Fans, about two brothers struggling with the demise of their family business.

About the stamp issue

For this stamp issue, the artists collaborated with Canada Post to create original drawings of the main characters from their featured novels engrossed in their own stories. Printed by Colour Innovations, the issue includes a booklet of eight Permanent domestic rate stamps and four Official First Day Covers – one for each novel.

The stamps and collectibles are available for purchase at post offices starting today and are available now for order on canadapost.ca.

