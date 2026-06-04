2026 Places of Pride stamps honour four more groundbreaking spaces and moments that shaped 2SLGBTQIA+ history

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 Today at an event celebrating The 519, Canada Post unveiled four new Places of Pride stamps highlighting pivotal sites that 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in Canada fought to make their own. The stamps are the second and final set paying tribute to Canada's 2SLGBTQIA+ pioneers.

Canada’s 2SLGBTQIA+ pioneers commemorated in new stamp issue Canada's 2SLGBTQIA+ pioneers commemorated in new stamp issue. Photo credit: Andrew Williamson Photography

From historic establishments to trailblazing gatherings and movements that inspired generations, the locations and events captured in this year's stamp issue continue to honour and tell the stories of legendary places and how they became powerful agents for change in Canadian culture.

The four new stamps pay tribute to the following locations and events:

Little Sister's Book & Art Emporium, the famed Vancouver bookshop that fought a landmark case to protect 2SLGBTQIA+ rights in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms .

. Metamorphosis, a festival in Saskatoon considered to be the first celebration of queer culture in Western Canada.

The 519, a renowned community hub in the heart of Toronto's historic queer village and the first City of Toronto community centre run by and for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The Turret in Halifax, an important gathering place for social, political and cultural life from 1976 to 1982.

The four stamps shine an important light on these groundbreaking places, the stories behind how they came to be, and the powerful lessons they continue to teach us about the battles for equality and freedom for all.

For more information about the historic significance of each location, including video, visit the Canada Post Magazine.

About the stamps

The Places of Pride stamp issues feature illustrations that capture turning points in the history of the 2SLGBTQIA+ rights movement in Canada.

Last year, Canada Post issued the first set of four Pride stamps, honouring Club Carousel in Calgary, Truxx in Montréal, Hanlan's Point Beach in Toronto, and the 3rd North American Native Gay & Lesbian Gathering in Beausejour, Manitoba.

This year's issue is designed by Kelly Small of Intents & Purposes Inc., illustrated by Tim Singleton and printed by Lowe-Martin. It includes a booklet of eight Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and four Official First Day Covers whose cancel sites are Toronto for The 519, Saskatoon for Metamorphosis, Vancouver for Little Sister's, and Halifax for The Turret.

The stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and at select postal outlets across Canada beginning June 5.

Links to images of the stamps and other resources are below:

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations 613-734-8888 [email protected]