A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can help save or improve the lives of up to 75 people. While the majority of Canadians support organ and tissue donation, fewer than one third have registered to do so. Registration usually takes minutes. Visit organtissuedonation.ca.

The stamp illustration, created by artist Christopher DeLorenzo, features two figures who form a heart connected by a pair of hands, each cradling a glowing star. Within the heart are abstract representations of the spirit of life, including flowers in bloom, a droplet of water and a bird in flight. Green, the official colour of organ and tissue donation, symbolizes hope and appears in various shades on the stamp design.

The stamp is sold in a booklet of 10. The Official First Day Cover is cancelled in Ottawa. The booklet and Official First Day Cover were printed by Lowe-Martin.

These stamp products are available at canadapost.ca and at postal outlets across the country.

For links to images of the stamp products and other resources:

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]