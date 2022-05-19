"It's with deep concern and compassion that Canadians have watched the devastating events unfolding in Ukraine, which have displaced millions of families," says Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger. "With this special stamp, Canadians can stand with Ukraine and support the important efforts of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and their Humanitarian Appeal."

"The need to support the people of Ukraine has never been greater as the unprovoked and indiscriminate attacks from Russia have led to catastrophic damage to infrastructure, killing of thousands of civilians including children, and millions of people displaced within and outside Ukraine," says Orest Sklierenko, President and CEO of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, who met recently with Mr. Ettinger in Ottawa. "The toll has been devastating and we are grateful to Canada Post and to every Canadian who offers support."

A donation of $1 from each booklet of 10 stamps (and 10 cents from the Official First Day Cover, a special collectible envelope) will provide essential aid – and hope – to those affected by the situation. Funds raised through the purchase of this stamp will be distributed through the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. This is the first time that Canada Post has issued a stamp in support of a country in need of humanitarian assistance. The stamps are available for pre-order at canadapost.ca from today and will be available for purchase in post offices starting July 7.

Today, nearly four per cent of Canadians can trace their roots to Ukraine. The sunflower is Ukraine's national flower and has now become a widely recognized symbol of peace and unity. The yellow sunflower and blue-sky background reflect the colours of Ukraine's flag. Sunflowers also adorn the vinok, Ukraine's traditional floral headdress.

About the stamp issue

The colourful stamp, originally issued in 2011, was designed and photographed by Isabelle Toussaint Design graphique, with the new booklet and first day of issue special envelope designed by Hélène L'Heureux. Printed by Lowe-Martin, this year's stamp issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Ottawa.

