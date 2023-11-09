Stamp rings in the annual Festival of Lights celebrated around the world

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post issued a new stamp today celebrating the arrival of Diwali, one of the largest, most popular, and widely celebrated festivals in India. Diwali, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities in Canada and around the world, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Diwali stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

During Diwali celebrations, small clay oil lamps called diyas are often lit in rows in homes and temples or set adrift on rivers, while fireworks signify gratitude for health, wealth, knowledge, peace and prosperity. Additionally, colourful geometric Rangoli patterns are created in entrance ways, living rooms and courtyards, while beautiful garlands – known as toranas – are draped across the entrances and facades of homes and temples.

This year, the five-day celebration begins on November 12. This is Canada Post's fifth Diwali stamp; the first four were issued in 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

About the stamp issue

Designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, the stamp's design was inspired by the toranas that are heavily featured in Diwali celebrations. Toranas vary in form, yet this stamp highlights two traditional elements: marigold flowers and mango-tree leaves. The diyas (small clay oil) appear in the four corners of the stamp. The stamp issue is cancelled in Vancouver. Printed by Colour Innovations, the stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

The stamp and collectibles are available now for purchase at post offices starting on November 9 and are available now for pre-order on store.canadapost.ca.

