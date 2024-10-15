This year's design is inspired by the occasion of Lakshmi Puja

MONCTON, NB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post has issued a new stamp to mark the arrival of Diwali, a major multi-day festival observed across the world by many communities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains. Also called the Festival of Lights, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

This year's stamp highlights Lakshmi Puja, which for many is the most important occasion of the celebration, often falling on the second or third day.

Traditions vary during this time, but many people light small clay lamps called diyas and perform rituals to invite Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, into their homes to bestow good fortune. Inspired by depictions of Lakshmi, the stamp design features three of her hands – one is showering coins, another holds a lotus flower and the third holds a diya.

Coinciding with the arrival of the new moon, Diwali is a multiple-day (often five-day) celebration that usually falls in October or November. This year, Diwali takes place on November 1.

About the Stamp

The stamp was designed by Rahul Bhogal of Nothing Design Studio and illustrated by Humble Raja. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes 360,000 Permanent™ stamps; 60,000 booklets of six Permanent stamps and 4,000 Official First Day Covers. The cancel site is Moncton, New Brunswick, which is home to a large community of Indian Canadians.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

