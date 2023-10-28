Stamp pays tribute to the first Black player of the National Hockey League®

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post issued a new commemorative stamp honouring the life and legacy of Willie O'Ree, the National Hockey League's first Black player. The stamp was unveiled at an event Saturday in Edmonton as part of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic weekend festivities.

O'Ree made history when he took the ice for the Boston Bruins® against the Montreal Canadiens® on January 18, 1958, at the Montréal Forum.

Stamp of Willie O'Ree (CNW Group/Canada Post) Sarah Nurse of the PWHL Toronto team, Jeff Scott (Vice-President, Community Development and Industry Growth, NHL), Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers, former NHLers Grant Fuhr and Anson Carter, Doug Ettinger (President and Chief Executive Office, Canada Post), Brian Jennings (Senior Executive Vice-President, Marketing, and Chief Branding Officer, NHL), former NHLer Georges Laraque, and Nazim Kadri of the Calgary Flames. (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Following a trailblazing career, O'Ree has continued to inspire generations of Canadians, dedicating his life to promoting diversity and inclusion in hockey. His work encourages young people to follow their dreams despite obstacles or prejudice. In 2018, O'Ree was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame for his work on and off the ice, and the NHL has since created the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in his honour.

About the stamp issue

Featuring a recent photo of O'Ree wearing his signature fedora cap and an inset photo of him in action on the ice in 1960, the stamp was designed in black and yellow to mirror his uniform colours while playing with the Boston Bruins between 1958 and 1961. The recent photo was taken by photographer Philip Cheung in O'Ree's San Diego home. The stamp issue is cancelled in Fredericton, New Brunswick, where O'Ree was born and raised. Printed by Colour Innovations, the stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

The stamp and collectible will be available for purchase at post offices from October 30 and are available now for pre-order at store.canadapost.ca. For images and more information about the stamp issue, see the following:

Access high-resolution images

Read in-depth magazine article written by Willie O'Ree

Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

™ Permanent is a trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Heritage Classic name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams.

© NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]