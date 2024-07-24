New stamp celebrates acclaimed filmmaker Norman Jewison

Stamp issue honours the works and contributions of the award-winning director and Canadian Film Centre founder

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post is pleased to unveil its latest stamp, which commemorates the life and work of genre-spanning Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison (1926-2024). The director of such classics as In the Heat of the Night (1967), Fiddler on the Roof (1971) and Moonstruck (1987) was one of Hollywood's most prolific filmmakers, who earned nominations for Best Director at the Academy Awards in three consecutive decades.

Jewison began his directorial career in television with CBC in 1951 before directing his first feature film, the Tony Curtis comedy 40 Pounds of Trouble in 1962. His masterful blend of style and substance was evident throughout his films, which often tackled major social justice issues and shone a light on the experiences of marginalized communities. Jewison was awarded with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the Oscars in 1999 for his body of work. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 97.

Jewison is the latest silver-screen icon recognized with a stamp by Canada Post, joining the likes of Donald Sutherland, Monique Mercure, Mary Pickford, Christopher Plummer, Mike Myers and Denys Arcand. The stamp was unveiled at an event hosted at the Canadian Film Centre in Toronto, which was founded by Jewison and serves as a training ground and incubator for Canadian talent.

About the stamp issue

The stamp image was photographed at the Canadian Film Centre in 2007 by photographer Peter Bregg for HELLO! Canada. The image was selected by Jewison himself, who was closely involved in the creation of the stamp. One of his fondest memories was being sworn in by the postmaster as a teenager, so he could work in the post office of his father's general store. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

The new stamp and collectibles will be available for purchase at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada starting today.

