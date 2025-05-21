New Stablecoin from Transactix Reshaping Canadian Cryptocurrency Landscape

Launches CADX Stablecoin Backed by $50 Million in Canadian Assets

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Transactix Financial Inc. launched a new type of digital currency, linked to the value of the Canadian dollar, that gives businesses, consumers, and financial partners a secure, efficient, and programmable way to make and accept payments and settlements. Called CADX™, this financial innovation is engineered to bring the speed and versatility of blockchain technology to payments. The company debuted CADX at Consensus 2025 this past week and enabled participants to purchase lattes with it at the conference.

CADX is a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin – a type of cryptocurrency that mitigates volatility by having a reserve of a sovereign currency, in this case the Canadian dollar to support the value of the cryptocurrency. CADX is fully backed by $50 million in Canadian assets. It will be delivered to the market using Transactix's advanced Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform, an innovative infrastructure that has already supported more than $100 billion (US) in global digital transactions.

"CADX is more than a digital asset—it's a catalyst for financial innovation in Canada." said Transactix CEO Ali Abou Daya. "By combining robust asset backing, regulatory compliance and advanced technology, we are empowering Canadians and our partners to participate in the digital economy with extraordinary confidence."

Others in the Canadian digital payments system are lauding CADX.

"The launch of CADX is a meaningful step toward a more competitive digital payments ecosystem in Canada," said Alex Vronces, Executive Director of Fintechs Canada . "Stablecoins offer a credible alternative to legacy systems. When they're built to be secure, low-cost, and compliant, they can expand choice and shift power toward users—something our financial system sorely needs."

About Transactix

Transactix is enabling individuals and companies to exchange money, cryptocurrencies, loyalty rewards, credits, and more—instantly, securely, and at a lower cost, often less than the cost of sending a text message. Its revolutionary Open Value Network™ and Stablecoin-as-a-Service are establishing a new benchmark for speed, affordability, and accessibility with compliance in the digital economy powered by a proven infrastructure already processing over $100 billion (US) in transactions. www.transactix.ca.

