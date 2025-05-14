Transactix Launches New Era in Canadian Payments

High transfer costs decimated with Open Value Network

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Consensus 2025 - Transactix Financial Inc. today introduced a secure, unified payments platform that frees Canadians from the exorbitant fees and inefficiencies that impact the country's financial well-being.

Its Open Value Network™ ("OVN") is engineered to facilitate the immediate and seamless transfer and conversion of digital value – whether in tokens, points, credits, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, or fiat currency – at a fraction of the cost Canadians have had to pay.

"Moving value should be as cheap and effortless as sending a text message," said Abou Daya, CEO of Calgary-based Transactix. "But Canadians continue to bear costs for transferring funds that are more comparable to snail mail or shipping a parcel than sending an email. This is an outdated paradigm that OVN will disrupt."

Similarity in the price of financial transfers and physical mail delivery in Canada stems from legacy infrastructure, regulatory overhead, and the dominance of a few large financial institutions. These factors have kept costs high, even as digital technology has made near-instant, low-cost communication commonplace. In contrast, the OVN leverages modern, patented technology to eliminate these inefficiencies, making value transfer as inexpensive and immediate as digital messaging.

"The launch of the Open Value Network is a testament to Canadian innovation and leadership in blockchain technology," said Koleya Karringten, Executive Director of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium. "By enabling secure, immediate, and low-cost value transfers across a wide range of digital assets, OVN has the potential to empower consumers, drive fintech growth, and strengthen Canada's economic sovereignty in the rapidly evolving global digital economy."

About Transactix

Transactix is enabling individuals and companies to exchange money, cryptocurrencies, loyalty rewards, credits, and more—instantly, securely, and at a lower cost, often less than the cost of sending a text message. Its revolutionary Open Value Network™ and Stablecoin-as-a-Service are establishing a new benchmark for speed, affordability, and accessibility with compliance in the digital economy powered by a proven infrastructure already processing over $100 billion (US) in transactions. www.transactix.ca.

For more information about the OVN launch and Ali Abou Daya's presentation "Moving Value Cheaper Than Text", visit the Consensus 2025 Toronto agenda https://tinyurl.com/mr2abm26 .

Media Contact: Transactix Financial Inc., Media and Analyst Relations, Shelly Sofer, [email protected]