LAVAL, QC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Customers using the STL's bus and shared taxi services are encouraged to check their schedules before heading out, as service adjustments will take effect on Saturday, March 25.

Changes driven by demand

The STL will be adjusting its schedules like it does every season. As far as the new spring schedule goes, we have made slight changes to our off-peak day, evening and weekend transit service to make sure transit frequency is more in line with actual ridership demand.

The new schedules, valid until June 23, match the schedules for other modes of transit, including trains and the metro, as well as the schedules of big businesses and educational institutions, to make it easier for riders to get around.

A new ridership record for shuttle bus 360!

Over the past few years, the STL has been operating a special shuttle bus service on route 360 during the Laval spring break. After being paused in 2022 because of the uncertainty associated with the pandemic, the shuttle service has made a strong comeback in 2023, breaking its own ridership record.

In all, 2,255 customers took the shuttle and completed 180 trips from February 27 to March 3. This is the highest ridership level recorded during a spring break, up slightly from pre-pandemic levels—a sign that public transit is still popular.

The free shuttle runs a 20-minute loop between Montmorency terminus and Carrefour Laval past Centropolis on weekends and statutory holidays, during the spring and Christmas breaks, and throughout the summer.

Easter weekend

Shuttle bus 360 will be running again during the long Easter weekend, from Good Friday (April 7) to Monday, April 10. During that time, all our buses will operate on the Saturday schedule, except on Easter Sunday, when they will operate on the regular Sunday schedule.

Kids aged 11 or under riding for free

With warmer weather just around the corner, this is a perfect time to remember that children aged 11 or under can ride free of charge if they are accompanied by someone. Conditions apply.

