The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts a consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE") of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which forms the bulk of the MRE, is accessible year-round by all-season road and is situated approximately 14 km from a major hydroelectric powerline corridor. The CV13 Pegmatite is located <3 km along geological trend from the CV5 Pegmatite, which hosts additional lithium and tantalum resources, as well as a recently discovered zone of cesium mineralisation (see news release dated March 2, 2025).

The 2024 surface exploration campaign included geological mapping, regional prospecting, and surface sampling and was focused on discovery of new lithium pegmatite occurrences across the Property outside of the existing deposits. A total of 647 surface rock grab/chip samples were collected during the course of the program.

CV15 Spodumene Pegmatite Discovery & the Mickel Trend

The 2024 program resulted in the discovery of a significant new spodumene pegmatite cluster at surface, named CV15, with outcrop grab sample assays including 2.11% Li 2 O, 1.55% Li 2 O, and 1.02% Li 2 O. Additionally, grab sample assays from nearby boulders returned grades of 3.10% Li 2 O and 3.02% Li 2 O. The CV15 discovery is situated approximately 1.9 km southwest and along geological trend from CV14, and collectively now forms part of a larger ~5.5 km long prospective trend extending from the CV9 spodumene pegmatite cluster to CV15, now referred to as the Mickel Trend (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

The CV15 discovery consists of multiple pegmatite outcrops spread over an approximate 400 m x 200 m area, with the largest measuring ~7 m x 6 m in size (Figure 3), and remains open in all directions. Like other spodumene pegmatite occurrences on the Property, spodumene crystals at CV15 are large and hosted in a smoky-quartz and feldspar groundmass (Figure 4). The discovery significantly enhances the prospectivity of the Mickel Trend – now ~5.5 km long – which also includes the CV9, CV10, and CV14 spodumene pegmatites.

Of the four (4) lithium pegmatite clusters situated along the ~5.5 km long Mickel Trend, only the CV9 Pegmatite – demarcating the currently known northeastern end of the trend (which remains open) – has been drill tested (see news release dated April 7, 2024). Results include 99.9 m at 0.39% Li 2 O, including 30.6 m at 0.80% Li 2 O (CV23-345), 10.8 m at 1.00% Li 2 O (CV23-267), and 7.7 m at 1.35% Li 2 O (CV23-333). The drilling confirmed the presence of widespread spodumene mineralization, which remains open along strike and to depth, while also demonstrating the potential for significant volumes with a thick (up to ~80 m true thickness) pegmatite dyke present.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Company intends to follow-up at CV15 in 2025 with targeted prospecting and channel sampling.

The photographs shown in this announcement are to illustrate the results which form the basis of the Exploration Results reported and are not intended to provide any visual disclosures of mineralisation. The presence of spodumene crystals within the pegmatite shown in Figure 4 has been confirmed as indicative of lithium mineralisation based on the outcrop assays summarised in Figure 2 for CV15. These results are from initial sampling of multiple pegmatite outcrops spread over an approximate 400m x 200m area which there is variations in spodumene content and lithium mineralisation. Further work will determine the representivity of the sampling.

Other Mineralized Outcrops and Boulders

The 2024 program was also successful in locating several other anomalous to mineralized outcrops and boulders of strong interest for follow-up. These include:

A new Li-Cs-Ta ("LCT") pegmatite outcrop discovered approximately 525 m west along geological trend of the CV8 Spodumene Pegmatite with a grab sample assaying 0.01% Li 2 O and 2,282 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The discovery is significant and extends the local CV8 pegmatite trend to nearly 800 m (Figure 1). Additionally, another LCT pegmatite outcrop was discovered east of CV12 with a grab sample of 0.01% Li 2 O and 172 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , extending the prospective CV12 trend by ~250 m eastward towards CV13 (Figure 6 and Figure 7). The presence of high-grade tantalum is an excellent indicator for lithium, which may be present in close proximity. Additionally, the expansion of the CV8 and CV12 spodumene pegmatite trends indicate that these systems are larger than previously recognized and suggest a potential sub-surface connection with CV13. A highly anomalous and altered paragneiss outcrop with pockets of tourmaline (grab sample assay of 0.20% Li 2 O and 1,074 ppm Cs 2 O) discovered west of CV8, and outside of the currently understood extent of the CV Lithium Trend (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The discovery is interpreted to be related to the altered LCT pegmatite2 found in drill holes CF21-008A and 009, where significant holmquistite mineralization is present in the host rocks, indicating the pegmatite had been mineralized and then altered resulting in a reduction in lithium content. This is significant as altered LCT pegmatite may be present in close proximity to mineralized LCT pegmatite. Multiple mineralized boulders on the Property indicative of undiscovered spodumene pegmatite to the north and south of the primary CV Lithium Trend (Figure 6 and Figure 7). These include a cluster of large, angular to subangular spodumene pegmatite boulders measuring up to 7 m x 6 m (Figure 5). Samples collected from these boulders assayed 0.93% Li 2 O and 0.65% Li 2 O, and were discovered ~300 m up-ice of a 2019 mineralized boulder (1.00% Li 2 O). Similar to CV5, large light-grey to light-green spodumene crystals within a finer grained feldspar and smoky-quartz groundmass were discovered in these boulders (Figure 8). Collectively, the 2019 and 2024 mineralized boulders form a northern boulder train parallelling the boulder train southwest of CV5, with their angularity suggesting that there is an undiscovered spodumene pegmatite in close proximity.

Additional mineralized pegmatite boulders were discovered south of CV5, with six (6) samples assaying >1% Li 2 O to a peak of 3.25% Li 2 O. Cumulatively, mineralized boulders sampled south of CV5 in 2023 and 2024 strongly suggest the presence of additional undiscovered spodumene pegmatite between CV5 and CV4, and to their immediate south.

The 2025 surface exploration campaign is currently being designed. It is anticipated to include follow-up mapping and channel sampling at the newly discovered CV15 Spodumene Pegmatite cluster, as well as continued follow-up prospecting and sampling of the various mineralized boulder trains. Surface mapping at the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites will also continue and feed into their respective geological models.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company has relied on internal laboratory checks and blank / certified reference material insertion for surface rock samples.

All surface samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.

About the CV Lithium Trend

The CV Lithium Trend is a spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 25 kilometres across the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property. The core area includes the Shaakichiuwaanaan consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate3 of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred. To date, nine (9) distinct clusters of lithium pegmatite have been discovered across the Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, CV13, CV14, and the recently discovered CV15. Of these, only three (CV5, CV9, and CV13) have seen meaningfull drill testing.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource3, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was announced for the CV5 Pegmatite August 21, 2024, and highlights it as a potential North American Lithium Raw Materials Powerhouse. The PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS) only process flowsheet.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.23)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on August 5, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The production target referred to in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.16 on August 21, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production target in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix 1 – JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Prospecting rock samples were collected as grab and/or chip samples and represent a point location.

Samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). n/a, no drilling undertaken. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximize sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. n/a, no drilling undertaken. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

geotechnically Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean , channel, etc) photography.

costean The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. The logging is qualitative by nature, and includes estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and model mineral estimates.

These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices.

Surface sampling is not sufficient to support a mineral resource estimate. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. The Company relied predominantly on internal laboratory QAQC protocols for the surface rock samples with blanks and CRMs inserted at the geologist's discretion.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Samples collected were shipped either to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC for standard sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

The Company has primarily relied on the laboratory's internal QAQC for surface samples.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Data capture utilizes MX Deposit software whereby logging data is entered directly into the software for storage, including direct import of laboratory analytical certificates as they are received. The Company employs various on-site and post QAQC protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy.

Adjustments to data include reporting lithium and tantalum in their oxide forms, as it is reported in elemental form in the assay certificates. Formulas used are Li 2 O = Li x 2.153, and Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. A handheld GPS was used to collect coordinate data for each sample and outcrop location.

The coordinate system used is UTM NAD83 Zone 18.

The Company completed a property-wide LiDAR and orthophoto survey in August 2022, which provides high-quality topographic control.

The quality and accuracy of the topographic controls are considered adequate for advanced stage exploration and development, including mineral resource estimation. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Surface prospecting samples are randomly distributed based on the location of the outcrop or boulder.

Sampling is too early stage to be considered for mineral resource estimation. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No sampling bias is anticipated based on structure within the mineralized body.

The CV15 outcrops have been preliminary mapped. Structural control is assumed; however, is not understood. The orientation of the pegmatite is not known. No drilling has been completed at CV15. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were collected by Company staff or its consultants following specific protocols governing sample collection and handling. Samples were bagged, placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped directly to Val-d'Or, QC, being tracked during shipment along with Chain of Custody. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for. At the laboratory, sample bags are evaluated for tampering. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. A review of the sample procedures for the Company's 2021 fall drill program (CF21-001 to 004) and 2022 winter drill program (CV22-015 to 034) was completed by an Independent Competent Person and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada", by Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., Issue Date of June 27 th , 2022.)

A review of the sample procedures through the Company's 2024 winter drill program (through CV24-526) was completed by an independent Competent Person with respect to the Shaakichiuwaanaan's Mineral Resource Estimate (CV5 & CV13 pegmatites) and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43–101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada" by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng., Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., MBA, and Luciano Piciacchia, P.Eng., Ph.D., of BBA Engineering Ltd., Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., and Nathalie Fortin, P.Eng., M.Env., of WSP Canada Inc., Effective Date of August 21, 2024, and Issue Date of September 12, 2024.

Additionally, the Company continually reviews and evaluates its procedures in order to optimize and ensure compliance at all levels of sample data collection and handling.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly called "Corvette") is comprised of 463 CDC claims located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, with Lithium Innova Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.) being the registered title holder for all of the claims. The northern border of the Property's primary claim block is located within approximately 6 km to the south of the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is accessible year-round by all-season road is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure. The CV13 and CV9 spodumene pegmatites are located approximately 3 km west-southwest and 14 km west of CV5, respectively.

The Company holds 100% interest in the Property subject to various royalty obligations depending on original acquisition agreements. DG Resources Management holds a 2% NSR (no buyback) on 76 claims, D.B.A. Canadian Mining House holds a 2% NSR on 50 claims (half buyback for $2M), Osisko Gold Royalties holds a sliding scale NSR of 1.5-3.5% on precious metals, and 2% on all other products, over 111 claims, and Azimut Exploration holds 2% on NSR on 39 claims.

The Property does not overlap any atypically sensitive environmental areas or parks, or historical sites to the knowledge of the Company. There are no known hinderances to operating at the Property, apart from the goose harvesting season (typically mid-April to mid-May) where the communities request helicopter flying not be completed, and potentially wildfires depending on the season, scale, and location.

Claim expiry dates range from September 2025 to July 2027. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. No assay results from other parties are disclosed herein.

The most recent independent Property review was a technical report titled "NI 43–101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada" by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng., Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., MBA, and Luciano Piciacchia, P.Eng., Ph.D., of BBA Engineering Ltd., Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., and Nathalie Fortin, P.Eng., M.Env., of WSP Canada Inc., Effective Date of August 21, 2024, and Issue Date of September 12, 2024. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. The claim block is dominantly host to rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics). The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke). Several regional-scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes).

The geological setting is prospective for gold, silver, base metals, platinum group elements, and lithium over several different deposit styles including orogenic gold (Au), volcanogenic massive sulfide (Cu, Au, Ag), komatiite-ultramafic (Au, Ag, PGE, Ni, Cu, Co), and pegmatite (Li, Ta).

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary mineral exploration trends crossing dominantly east-west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend (gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV Trend (lithium, tantalum). The CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated within the CV Trend. Lithium mineralization at the Property, including at CV5, CV13, and CV9, is observed to occur within quartz-feldspar pegmatite, which may be exposed at surface as high relief 'whale-back' landforms. The pegmatite is often very coarse-grained and off-white in appearance, with darker sections commonly composed of mica and smoky quartz, and occasional tourmaline.

The lithium pegmatites at Shaakichiuwaanaan are categorized as LCT Pegmatites. Core assays and ongoing mineralogical studies, coupled with field mineral identification and assays, indicate spodumene as the dominant lithium-bearing mineral on the Property, with no significant petalite, lepidolite, lithium-phosphate minerals, or apatite present. The spodumene crystal size of the pegmatites is typically decimetre scale, and therefore, very large. The pegmatites also carry significant tantalum values with tantalite indicated to be the mineral phase. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. n/a, no drilling undertaken. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No grade averages or metal equivalents have been reported. Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). The CV15 outcrops have been preliminary mapped. Structural control is assumed; however, is not understood. The orientation of the pegmatite is not known. No drilling has been completed at CV15. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Please refer to the figures included herein. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. A total of 647 surface rock samples were collected during the 2024 exploration campaign.

Please refer to the figure(s) included herein as well as those posted on the Company's website.

Balanced reporting has been completed. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The Company is currently completing site environmental work over the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite area.

The Company has completed a bathymetric survey over the shallow glacial lake which overlies a portion of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The lake depth ranges from <2 m to approximately 18 m, although the majority of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, as delineated to date, is overlain by typically <2 to 10 m of water.

bathymetric Spodumene Spodumene The Company has completed significant metallurgical testing comprised of HLS and magnetic testing, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite material, indicating DMS as a viable primary process approach, and that both CV5 and CV13 could potentially feed the same process plant. A DMS test on CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only operation to be applicable. Additionally, a more expansive DMS pilot program has been completed, including with non-pegmatite dilution, and has produced results in line with prior testwork .

HLS spodumene DMS DMS Spodumene spodumene DMS DMS testwork Various mandates required for advancing the Project towards Feasibility have been initiated, including but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy, geomechanics , hydrogeology , hydrology, stakeholder engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as mining, transportation, and logistical studies. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company intends to continue drilling the pegmatites of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property, focused on the CV5 Pegmatite and adjacent subordinate lenses, as well as the CV13 Pegmatite and related prospective corridors. Continued surface exploration will also be completed.

