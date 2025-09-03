Patriot Achieves Further Permitting Progress at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project

Federal permitting process progresses and aligns with the Provincial process already underway

Highlights

Permitting of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project is on schedule and progressing well .

of the Federal environmental and social impact assessment process is , culminating in the Impact Assessment Agency of ( ) publishing its Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and a detailed Permitting Plan for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project. The Permitting Plan is consistent with the Company's previously estimated and reported overall mine authorization timeline .

") targeted for late 2025, and the equivalent Federal application to be submitted shortly thereafter. The ESIA submissions will be supported by over three years of robust environmental base line data studies and extensive community consultations.

Ken Brinsden, Patriot CEO and President, comments: "Within the approvals process to-date, engagement with both the Cree, provincial and federal authorities has been constructive and timely. Further, we are pleased to see that the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is aiming to minimize duplication and ensure full use is made of the work contributing to the Cree and provincial level assessment.

"It can't be underestimated how much work has already been achieved by Patriot to ensure Shaakichiuwaanaan is well-placed in the global lithium raw material development pipeline. Moving the project from discovery and the establishment of a globally significant resource, to the upcoming mine authorization process in less than 4 years is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates both the quality of the Project and team delivering it."

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to provide a progress update on the permitting process of the Company's wholly owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which forms the bulk of the MRE, is accessible year-round by all-season road and is situated approximately 14 km from a major hydroelectric powerline corridor. The CV13 Pegmatite (which is outside the scope of the Company's CV5 ESIA) is located <3 km along geological trend from the CV5 Pegmatite, which hosts additional lithium, caesium and tantalum resources (see news release dated July 20, 2025).

Federal Project Approval Submissions and ESIA Studies

In February 2025, Patriot submitted its Initial Project Description for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project (CV5 Pegmatite) to IAAC, in order to formally initiate the Federal elements to the Project permitting process.

In the period since the submission of the Initial Project Description, the Company has engaged with the Federal Joint Assessment Committee (consisting of representatives of IAAC and the Cree Nation Government) and the IAAC has undertaken its formal planning and public comment period. In August 2025, the Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines, Permitting Plan, Cooperation Plan, Indigenous Engagement and Participation Plan, and Public Participation Plan were issued by IAAC for the Project. This important milestone indicates the formal commencement of the Federal impact assessment phase of the Project.

The public reference for progress in respect of the IAAC schedule can be found at the following link: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/89271

The Federal impact assessment process will run in parallel with the Provincial permitting process for the Project which commenced in 2023, and will leverage the existing provincial process to streamline the federal requirements to the extent possible.

The Company also notes with interest the efforts of federal authorities to minimize duplication with the provincial approval process. The Company intends to maintain close-contact with all the key Government agencies and the Cree, to ensure a diligent and timely approval process for the Project.

Overall Project Approval Summary Position

Over approximately a 3-year period, extensive environmental baseline data collection field programs and community consultations have been completed as planned to underpin the Company's ESIA (supporting both Federal and Provincial processes), for the development of the CV5 Pegmatite.

As a result of the above, now combined with the constructive and timely approach of regulatory authorities, the provincial ESIA submissions remain on-track for presentation in late 2025, with the federal ESIA to follow shortly thereafter.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs 2 O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs 2 O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li 2 O, 0.11% Cs 2 O, 166 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li 2 O, 0.21% Cs 2 O, 155 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and in the top ten globally.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws.

All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "will", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

________________________________ 1 Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure. 2 The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li 2 O open-pit, 0.60% Li 2 O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li 2 O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company's Project, including the timing thereof as well as its permitting process. In addition, readers should review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+ for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.23)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 21, 2025. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

