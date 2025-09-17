Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - September 17, 2025 – Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce results of voting at its Annual General Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated July 21, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 74,356,445 common shares were represented at the Meeting, consisting of approximately 45.800% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting has also been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Project" and formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and in the top ten globally.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

___________________________________ 1 Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure. 2 The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li 2 O open-pit, 0.60% Li 2 O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li 2 O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares in the Company Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX 1 – Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Resolution Resolution

Result Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Discretion 1a Election of Director -

Pierre Boivin Pass 55,012,876 99.928% N/A 39,859 0.072% 55,012,876 99.928% N/A 39,859 0.072% -- 1b Election of Director - Pass 54,999,817 N/A 52,918 54,999,817 N/A 52,918 -- Kenneth Brinsden

99.904 %

0.096 % 99.904 %

0.096 %

1c Election of Director - Pass 55,010,005 N/A 42,730 55,010,005 N/A 42,730 -- Aline Côté

99.922 %

0.078 % 99.922 %

0.078 %

1d Election of Director - Pass 54,547,982 N/A 504,753 54,547,982 N/A 504,753 -- Mélissa Desrochers

99.083 %

0.917 % 99.083 %

0.917 %

1e Election of Director - Pass 54,920,091 N/A 132,644 54,920,091 N/A 132,644 -- Brian Jennings

99.759 %

0.241 % 99.759 %

0.241 %

1f Election of Director - D. Blair Way Pass 55,017,988 N/A 34,747 55,017,988 N/A 34,747 -- 99.937 %

0.063 % 99.937 %

0.063 %

2. Appointment of

Auditor Pass 58,615,912 N/A 182,683 58,615,912 N/A 182,683 --



99.689 %

0.311 % 99.689 %

0.311 %

3. Ratification of Previous

Issuance of Shares under the

Volkswagen Group Strategic

Financing Pass 55,016,738 99.935% 32,197 0.058% 3,800 0.007% 55,016,738 99.935% 32,197 0.058% 3,800 0.007% -- 4. Approval to Issue FY25

DSUs to D. Blair Way Pass 51,537,772 99.276% 371,875 0.716% 3,785 0.007% 51,537,772 99.276% 371,875 0.716% 3,785 0.007% -- 5. Approval to Issue up to

$565,000 (Subject to Income

Tax) Worth of Shares to

Mr. Kenneth Brinsden

in Payment of his FY25 STIP Pass 51,012,262 93.611% 3,478,656 6.384% 2,983 0.005% 51,012,262 93.611% 3,478,656 6.384% 2,983 0.005% -- 6. Approval to Issue up to

$200,000 (Subject to Income

Tax) Worth of Shares to

Mr. Kenneth Brinsden

in Partial Payment of his

FY26 Base Salary Pass 54,164,201 99.308% 374,718 0.687% 2,983 0.005% 54,164,201 99.308% 374,718 0.687% 2,983 0.005% -- 7. Approval to Issue RSUs and

PSUs to Mr. Kenneth Brinsden

for FY26 Pass 51,043,959 93.587% 3,494,959 6.408% 2,983 0.005% 51,043,959 93.587% 3,494,959 6.408% 2,983 0.005% -- 8. Approval to Issue $247,500

Worth of DSUs to Ms. Aline Côté Pass 51,005,375 93.021% 3,823,226 6.973% 3,300 0.006% 51,005,375 93.021% 3,823,226 6.973% 3,300 0.006% -- 9. Approval to Issue DSUs to

Non-Executive Directors for FY26 Pass 51,108,151 99.011% 507,848 0.984% 2,433 0.005% 51,108,151 99.011% 507,848 0.984% 2,433 0.005% --

Olivier Caza-Lapointe, Head, Investor Relations, T: +1 (514) 913-5264, E: [email protected]