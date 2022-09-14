PARIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Earth & Space (NorthStar) and Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), announced today at the World Satellite Business Week conference in Paris that they have entered into a Distribution and Partnership Agreement (D&PA) to strengthen cooperation on delivering solutions to greatly enhance European Space Domain Awareness initiatives.

Under the agreement, Telespazio will serve as NorthStar's exclusive distributor and value-added solutions provider for European Ministries of Defence, Governments, Agencies and Institutions, reinforcing its role as a trusted operator and space services provider for the most demanding government customers.

"NorthStar is committed to the peaceful and sustainable use of space. We deliver valuable information that enhances detection and precision tracking of space objects in LEO, MEO & GEO to support greater safety and security of space operations and encourage responsible behaviour in orbit. Telespazio is a global space leader that has an exceptional international reach and an unmatched track record with European entities," said Stewart Bain, CEO and Co-Founder of NorthStar.

In 2023, NorthStar will launch the first commercial space-based system fully dedicated to Space Situational Awareness (SSA). NorthStar's unique "always on" constellation simultaneously monitors all near-Earth orbit regimes to improve awareness and precision tracking of resident space objects.

Telespazio will integrate NorthStar's space-based suite of solutions into its overall Space Domain Awareness value proposition to government clients as a local trusted partner, based on decades of consolidated expertise in delivering satellite communications, Geo information, applications, security and military space systems. NorthStar's superior information services, combined with Telespazio's secure infrastructure and added value services, will deliver customized, high performance end-to-end solutions to clients.

"NorthStar's space-based collection and suite of derived SSA information services will deliver a unique "always on" 3D view of the entire space environment. NorthStar's unprecedented data quality and fast revisit enable Telespazio to refine our ability to detect, track, predict, identify and characterize space objects and debris which is critical to address sophisticated market requirements, for example in Defence applications", said Luigi Pasquali, CEO of Telespazio.

Telespazio will leverage NorthStar's enhanced SSA capabilities to serve customers across Europe via its HQ in Italy as well as subsidiary companies in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Romania.

Telespazio, as part of the Space Alliance between Leonardo and Thales, invested in NorthStar's initial funding round and supported the de-risking and study phase of NorthStar's space-based constellation. This agreement confirms the cooperation between the companies and paves the way for accelerated future success.

About NorthStar:

NorthStar seeks to empower humanity to preserve our planet through a unique Space and Earth information & intelligence platform using space-based sensors. NorthStar strives to help transform the way governments, industry and institutions assess risk, enforce regulations and make decisions to foster the sustainable development of our earth and space environment.

NorthStar's unique space-based commercial Space Situational Awareness services address many of the critical and immediate challenges facing all satellite operators. Striving to see every object in every orbit, NorthStar will deliver more frequent and precise observations of resident space objects than any other current system. Through a suite of high-speed decision quality information services derived from its unparalleled coverage, object custody, and enhanced predictive analytics, NorthStar generates its Space Information & Intelligence services.

NorthStar's investors comprise a global coalition of strategic partners, including Telesystem Space (a co-enterprise of the Sirois family office, Telesystem and the Roger's Family Trust of Canada), the Space Alliance (Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio), the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the Luxembourg Future Fund. NorthStar Earth & Space head offices are located in Montréal, Canada, its U.S. subsidiary, NorthStar Earth & Space Systems, Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and its European subsidiary, NorthStar Earth & Space Europe S.à r.l. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

https://northstar-data.com/

About Telespazio:

Telespazio, a Leonardo and Thales 67/33 joint venture, is one of the world's leading operators in satellite services. Its activities range from the design and development of space systems to the management of launch services, from in-orbit satellite control to Earth observation, from integrated communications, satellite navigation and localisation services to scientific programmes. Telespazio plays a leading role in the reference markets harnessing technological experience acquired over the years. Since its establishment, the company has participated in major European space programmes such as Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus and COSMO-SkyMed. In 2021, Telespazio generated sales of EUR 605 million while employing more than 3,000 people in 15 different countries. www.telespazio.com

