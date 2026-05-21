DARTMOUTH, NS, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The seafood industry is the backbone of Nova Scotia's coastal economy, and the world-class lobster harvested from the waters off of its shores is in demand around the world. The largest lobster fishery in Canada happens in the waters off of southwest Nova Scotia in Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 33 and 34.

With a changing climate, access to reliable bait in the lobster fishery has become a concern for many harvesters. To help ease some of these concerns, today the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, announced that lobster harvesters in LFA 33 will be able to keep Jonah crab, brought up in their lobster pots as bycatch, as an alternate source of bait.

Until this time, the retention of Jonah crab as bait was not allowed due to the presence of a directed Jonah crab fishery in the LFA. Based on historic landings, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has now determined that allowing harvesters in LFA 33 to keep Jonah crab as bycatch will not negatively impact the stock, nor the commercial Jonah crab fishery.

The use of Jonah crab as bait has been in practice for many years in LFAs 34 through 38. Today's announcement ensures that harvesters in LFA 33 have access to the same alternate bait source, while following the same management measures: harvesters in LFAs 33-38 may only keep male Jonah crabs with a carapace width of 130mm or more.

Additionally, the following management measures will apply to LFA 33 harvesters:

Jonah crab retained must only be used as bait; sale is prohibited;

Jonah crab retained cannot exceed the directed lobster catch (no more than one pound of Jonah crab for every one pound of lobster);

Continuation of mandatory logbook reporting and at-sea data collection; and

Continuation of biological sampling of lobster fishing trips and implementation of additional Jonah crab bycatch details to support future stock assessments.

A review of these measures will take place after three seasons to assess the sustainability of this approach.

The retention of Jonah crab as bait, and the accompanying management measures, will come into force in time for the start of the lobster fishery in LFA 33 in November 2026.

Quotes

"The fish and seafood industry is vital for coastal communities across Nova Scotia, and in southwest Nova Scotia, lobster fishing is not just an occupation but a way of life. By providing lobster harvesters in LFA 33 with access to Jonah crab as an alternative bait source, we are ensuring these harvesters are on a level playing field with the LFAs around them, and that they have access to the resources they need, while reducing bait costs, and maintaining healthy ecosystem."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Our seafood sector is central to coastal communities, and the lobster fishery remains a vital economic driver for families across South Shore St. Margarets. This announcement reflects the value of close collaboration with harvesters and the importance of practical, science-based approaches that support both the long-term sustainability of our fisheries and the continued strength of the industry. Improving access to reliable bait sources will help strengthen resilience in our coastal economy for years to come."

The Honourable Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore – St. Margarets

Quick Facts

In the 2024-2025 fishing season, 7,179 metric tonnes of lobster were caught in LFA 33, with a total landed value of $175 M.

Historically, 680 lobster licences are issued each year in LFA 33, providing direct employment in the fishery for about 1,300 lobster harvesters each season.

In 2024, the total landed value for all lobster fisheries in Nova Scotia was $961.9 M.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary,Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]