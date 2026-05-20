YARMOUTH, NS, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting our oceans and sustain healthy ecosystems. Abandoned, lost, and discarded fishing gear, commonly known as ghost gear, threatens the health of our marine environment. It can harm marine mammals, fisheries, and habitats. Through the Ghost Gear Fund, the government has been working with industry and other partners to clean up ghost gear and create new solutions to reduce fishing debris to support sustainable fisheries for rural and coastal communities.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is launching a call for proposals to help clean up ghost gear and protect our waters. As announced in Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature, $15 million over three years will be invested to enhance Canada's capacity to prevent, locate, retrieve, and safely dispose of ghost gear.

This builds on the significant work that Canada has already underway, since work began in 2020, which includes removing 2,563 tons of ghost gear from Canada's waters, and over 985 km of rope.

More information on how to apply can be found in the Ghost Gear Fund application guidelines.

Quotes

"As we build Canada strong, we are protecting what matters most, including our magnificent waters. Cleaning up this debris will help our fisheries to continue to thrive. I want to thank our partners and Indigenous communities for their efforts so far to clean up and find solutions to tackle the issue of ghost gear. With new projects supported by this funding, I look forward to all the good work still to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Protecting Canada's oceans and the communities that rely on them is a shared responsibility. Through investments like the Ghost Gear Fund, our government is taking concrete action to remove harmful debris from our waters, while helping to prevent it in the future. By working with Indigenous partners, harvesters, and coastal communities, we are supporting innovative solutions that protect marine life, and ensure our oceans remain healthy for generations to come."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

Quick Facts

Ghost gear is gear that is lost, often as a result of poor weather conditions, conflict with other gear, and snags with the sea floor.

All commercial harvesters in Canada are required to report their lost fishing gear to Fisheries and Oceans Canada. This reporting helps the Department and other partners locate and remove lost gear from our waters and, in many cases, return the gear to its rightful owner.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Ira Khedkar, Attachée de presse, Cabinet de la ministre des Pêches, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]