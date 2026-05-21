PORT MOUTON, NS, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, joined by Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets, highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update to DFO's Small Craft Harbours Program.

The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. To this end, Central Port Mouton Small Craft Harbour will receive funding to allow for the reconstruction of floating dock system 802 and the options analysis for breakwater 302. This harbour is home to 54 vessels and the main fishery is lobster.

Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the industry and communities.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support the local economic development of Quebec communities for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is sovereign, prosperous and responsible. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are at the heart of coastal communities in Canada. Harvesters depend on them every day, and the communities built around fishing depend on harvesters. This is the largest investment ever made in the Small Craft Harbours Program, and it will keep facilities safe and operational across the country, so coastal and rural economies can stay strong. Right here in Port Mouton, that means rebuilding the dock system and getting a plan in place for the breakwater, so harvesters can keep getting out on the water."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Port Mouton Fishermen's Wharf was identified early on as a priority for repairs. Last year, Minister Thompson and I visited the site and saw firsthand the need for investment to support the fishers and community members who rely on this important infrastructure every day. I'm proud that our advocacy in Ottawa helped secure critical funding for Small Craft Harbours across Canada, especially here in South Shore–St. Margarets, where these harbours are vital to our coastal communities, supporting local jobs, the fishing industry, and helping build a stronger Canada for the future. It's fitting that we begin today in Port Mouton, where these upgrades will make a meaningful difference."

- Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margaret's

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]