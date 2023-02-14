MUNICIPALITY OF THE DISTRICT OF GUYSBOROUGH, NS, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, and Vernon Pitts, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, announced more than $1,098,477 in joint funding for the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings in Guysborough.

Funding will support the installation of six solar energy systems totaling 266 kilowatts on two libraries, two recreation centres, the main municipal office, and a water treatment plant. The solar energy created will supply 50 percent of the total electricity load for these spaces.

These solar energy systems will produce renewable electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower energy costs. In addition, the savings generated from the new energy efficient systems will be redirected to several initiatives such as local recreation, performance venues and programs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes the importance of investing in green and energy efficient infrastructure. Through this solar energy project the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will make strides in Canada's transition to clean and innovative energy solutions. We will continue working with our partners to foster greener, more resilient communities, where residents can thrive."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change. Transitioning to more renewable energy sources like solar power reduces emissions, saves money, and supports green jobs throughout the province – many in rural communities. This is a prime example of how community-led projects can help us reach our ambitious goal of net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"The Municipality of Guysborough has been proactive over the last decade instituting measures to reduce our carbon emissions by investing in solar, wind, and the integration of hybrid and electric vehicles to our fleet. We are very pleased to receive this funding from the provincial and federal levels of government, allowing us to significantly increase our efforts to reduce emissions and reduce operational costs."

Warden Vernon Pitts, Municipality of the District of Guysborough

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $439,391 towards the project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $366,122 and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is contributing $292,964 .

is investing towards the project, while the Government of is investing and the Municipality of the District of is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $320 million towards 56 green infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 56 green infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $50 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1.3 billion for green energy infrastructure.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for green energy infrastructure. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

