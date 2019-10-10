New social project will prepare students for the opportunities in the digital economy

Dentsu Aegis Network Canada launches program to get Canadian students' career ready.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Dentsu Aegis Network Canada has announced the launch of The Code, an initiative that aims to foster Creativity, identify Opportunities for future talent, encourage Diversity and promoting Empowerment. All while getting students prepared for careers in the advertising and marketing industry.

The initiative which is being rolled out through Dentsu Aegis Network globally, Canada, the fourth market to launch, following findings from the 2018 Digital Society Index which showed that global citizens are concerned about the impact of digitization on future jobs and worry about not having the relevant digital skills to succeed.

"The Code is a critical initiative for us in Canada, by working closely with our schools and early careers programs coupled with bringing the power of our people and network, we're aiming to make a positive impact on the next generation of talent and wider society." said Leah Wilson VP, Talent.

The Code aims to tackle this by empowering the next generation to reap the benefits of the digital economy, through immersive workshops, mentoring, work experience opportunities and apprenticeships. With an ambitious global goal by 2020 to improve the digital skills of 100,000 young people, engage 50% of the Dentsu network in volunteering and foster a more diverse workforce in local markets. The initiative has already started in the Canadian market, with 80 students from Toronto and Vancouver participating in workshops throughout October.

If you are interested in running The Code in your school, contact Leah Wilson for more information.

About Dentsu Aegis Network:

Dentsu Aegis Network Canada Innovates the Way Brands Are Built for clients through best-in-class capabilities in media, digital, data and creative communications services. The network's focus on the digital economy and the distinctive products and services are delivered through agencies Amnet, Amplifi, Carat, Cardinal Path, DentsuBos, dentsu X, GRIP, ICUC, iProspect, Isobar, John Brown Media, MKTG, The StoryLab and Vizeum. As one of the top ten global Dentsu Aegis markets, the Canadian team is headquartered in Toronto and serves clients through a national network of offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Saint John and Halifax with nearly 1,500 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.ca

