WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Along Canada's coasts and inland from the Great Lakes to the Prairie provinces, federally-owned small craft harbours provide the commercial fishing industry with safer access to waterways. Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They are places of gathering, hubs of recreation and industry, and they're essential to Canada's growing blue economy.

Today the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced the awarding of the contract for the construction of a new small craft harbour at the Hollow Water First Nation located on the east side of Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba.

The Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB) supports Indigenous businesses with procurement opportunities. Following a competitive process specifically targeting Indigenous businesses under the PSIB, the contract for the construction of the Hollow Water First Nation small craft harbour has been awarded to Zhemaak Inc. of Berens River, Manitoba. The contract is valued at $1.3 million dollars.

The Hollow Water small craft harbour will feature a new timber crib wharf, two floating docks with gangways, and a pre-cast concrete launch ramp. Construction is scheduled to begin this Fall. The harbour is scheduled to be operational by March 2023. It will be managed by a newly created Harbour Authority comprised of five volunteers from the community who will manage the day-to-day operations of the harbour site. The Harbour Authority will serve its membership of commercial fishers and work closely with the Small Craft Harbours program at Fisheries and Oceans Canada in the management and operation of the site.

"The building of a new small craft harbour at Hollow Water First Nation is great news for the community and the Prairies. Our government continues to support fisheries by investing in the safe, reliable infrastructure fish harvesters need to land their catch. We can look forward to seeing this new harbour come to life next Spring."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

On October 4 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Government of Canada will provide up to $300 million through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund to support local communities and businesses impacted by the storm and to help long-term recovery efforts like:

, Prime Minister announced that the Government of will provide up to through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund to support local communities and businesses impacted by the storm and to help long-term recovery efforts like: Helping local communities and businesses rebuild and recover more quickly from the impacts of Hurricane Fiona.



Restoring the economic activity that local communities depend on by beginning to repair and rebuild critical infrastructure, including fishing wharves and small craft harbours that were damaged or destroyed by the storm. Repairs will ensure that the infrastructure is better able to withstand any future damage.



Ensuring the safety of navigation and protecting marine wildlife.

$100 million from the Fund will be administered by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and will support the immediate and urgent work being carried out on repairs for small craft harbours and the recovery of lost fishing gear.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

DFO keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.





with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities. Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean and freshwater resources.

