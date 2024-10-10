New sidewalk in Canning

CANNING, NS, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction is beginning on a new sidewalk in the Village of Canning after an investment of more than $700,000 from the federal government.

This new 630 metres of sidewalk will run along Summer Street between J Jordan Road and Chapel Road. The sidewalk will connect to other sidewalks in the village to create a safe route to the downtown core, a daycare, schools, a residential development, and recreation opportunities.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to investing in infrastructure that increases opportunities for Canadians to navigate their communities without relying on their cars, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and less traffic congestion. This new section of sidewalk in Canning will connect people to key services in the village and promote a healthy lifestyle by making it safer and easier to get around Canning as a pedestrian."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canning Village Commission continues to support our community with updated infrastructure in our village. The funding assistance from the federal and provincial governments helped ensure that the new sidewalk along Summer Street could be completed. This sidewalk will ensure a safe accessible route for all pedestrians within our community."

Angela Cruickshank, Canning Village Commission Chair

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $718,009 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The province and the municipality previously contributed to this project.

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The province and the municipality previously contributed to this project. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ruth Pearson, Clerk/Treasurer, Village of Canning, 902-582-3768, [email protected]