New set of graphic health warnings on cigarette packages hit stores across Canada

Package warnings are a key measure to reduce smoking

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- New cigarette package health warnings, with graphic photos of the health effects of smoking, are now appearing in stores across Canada. A new series of health messages – printed directly on the cigarette itself as well as on the package interior – are also starting to appear. The implementation deadline for retailers is August 1, with all packages in stores to have the new warnings by this date.

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) commends this new round of health warnings, calling them a proven measure to reduce the allure of smoking, increase awareness of the health effects, and reduce the smoking rates in Canada. CCS has been a leader in advocating for cigarette health warnings for decades. The organization, working with partner organizations, has pushed for governments to take bold steps which have successfully contributed to Canada having the best overall cigarette health warning system in the world.

"These health warnings work – they have been shown to reduce smoking," says Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst, CCS. "Graphic images cut through the noise. They show the devastating health effects of tobacco instantly, making the warnings far more impactful and more memorable. Rotating to a new set is important to keep warnings fresh and avoid them from becoming stale."

The warnings cover 75% of the front and back of cigarette packages, with English on one side and French on the other. Examples of the new warnings include a man who has had mouth cancer, a baby exposed to second-hand smoke, a person after heart surgery and, for the first time, a warning on colon cancer. For warnings on individual cigarettes, there are 6 new messages, including "Tobacco smoke is toxic," "Cigarettes harm children" and "Cigarettes damage your liver."

In 2001, Canada was the first country to require pictures as part of cigarette package warnings, with subsequent rounds of picture warnings in 2012 and 2024, and now the fourth round in 2026. There are now 140 countries and territories that have required picture warnings, as outlined in a 2025 CCS international report.

In 2024, Canada became the first country to require warnings directly on individual cigarettes, with Canada's second rotation of warnings now starting to appear in 2026. In 2025, Australia became the second country to require warnings on individual cigarettes.

"Health warnings discourage tobacco use among both adults and youth," adds Cunningham. "Warnings work around the clock – on every package and cigarette, every day – making the product less appealing. And because the warnings are visible to family, friends and co-workers, their impact extends far beyond an individual who smokes."

CCS has made available images of actual packages with the new warnings, including all 13 exterior warnings individually and as a collage (English, French), as well as the bilingual warnings directly on individual cigarettes as compiled by CCS. Health Canada's website has individual images of the new series of 13 external pack warnings, 13 interior pack messages and 6 warnings directly on individual cigarettes.

Tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in Canada, killing 46,000 Canadians each year, including about 30% of all cancer deaths. There are still 3.6 million people in Canada who smoke, representing 11% of the population aged 18+ (2024). Health Canada's objective is to reduce tobacco use to less than 5% by 2035.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society

For more information, please contact: Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst, Canadian Cancer Society, +1 613 762-4624, [email protected]