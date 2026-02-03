MONTREAL, February 3, 2026 /CNW/ - World Cancer Day, observed on Wednesday, February 4, is a global moment to honour those affected by cancer, recognize the essential contributions of researchers and health professionals, raise awareness and mobilize the public and decision-makers toward collective action against the disease.

When: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

In Quebec, the impact of cancer is particularly significant. The province is facing a cancer burden higher than the national average. This worrying situation underscores the urgency of intensifying, expanding, and adapting actions, care, and public policies to the realities of Quebec's population.

To mark World Cancer Day on February 4, and in the days that follow, spokespeople from the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) will be available to comment into the current situation and key cancer-related priorities in Quebec:

Dr. Denis Soulières, hematologist-oncologist and scientific and medical spokesperson for the Canadian Cancer Society.

David Raynaud, Senior Manager of Advocacy, Canadian Cancer Society.

Key statistics

According to Canadian Cancer Statistics 2025, Quebec has the highest cancer incidence rate in Canada for both men and women.

Lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers are among the most frequently diagnosed, with lung cancer alone accounting for nearly 11,000 new cases.

The incidence rate of breast cancer among women is also the highest in the country.

Despite progress, cancer mortality remains high, particularly for lung cancer. Quebec ranks second among men and third among women.

The proportion of diagnoses among people under 50 (9%) is increasing.

