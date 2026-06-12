Canadian Cancer Society celebrates national milestone as all provinces enact job-protected leave

As New Brunswick legislation passes, people facing serious illness now have access to this important protection in every province

FREDERICTON, NB, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is celebrating a major advocacy milestone as New Brunswick legislation expanding job-protected leave receives Royal Assent today. With this change, people facing serious illness, such as cancer, can now access this protection in every province, enabling more Canadians to take time away from work for treatment and recovery without fear of losing their job.

For CCS, this milestone comes after years of advocacy to build a stronger safety net for working-age people facing cancer. In partnership with people affected by cancer, the organization has successfully advocated for extension of the federal Employment Insurance sickness benefit from 15 to 26 weeks – which took effect in December 2022 – alongside calls for provinces and territories to strengthen job-protected leave.

These protections are critical at a time when many people affected by cancer are already facing financial pressure. A 2024 CCS report found that the average cancer patient in Canada faces nearly $33,000 in lifetime costs, including out-of-pocket expenses and lost income during treatment and recovery.

"When Canadians are facing cancer, their focus should be getting better – not worrying about financial hardship and losing their job," says Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "New Brunswick's legislation is an important milestone and a reflection of years of advocacy and collective action by patients, survivors, caregivers, partners and supporters across the country. It shows what is possible when people raise their voices together for better health outcomes."

For Isabelle Allain-Labelle, advocating for changes that support the needs of people affected by cancer is personal. Diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35, she understands the importance of policies like job-protected leave to improve the lives of working-age people facing serious illness.

"I was fortunate to have job protection from my employer, but prior to today, too many New Brunswickers with cancer didn't have that same peace of mind," says Isabelle. "That's why I joined the Canadian Cancer Society in advocating to government for this change. Today, I am thrilled to see that work has paid off – it's a powerful example of what we can achieve when we take action together."

With New Brunswick's legislation, every province in Canada now provides 26 or 27 weeks of job-protected leave for people facing serious illness. CCS will continue to work with the territorial governments to advance this important protection.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society

Lindsay Silverberg, Founder and PR Consultant, LPR Consulting, 416-710-3733, [email protected]