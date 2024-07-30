NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sunrise Senior Living is excited to announce the opening of its newest community, Sunrise at Lonsdale Square, which is dedicated to offering exceptional senior care and a vibrant lifestyle.

New Senior Living Community, Sunrise at Lonsdale Square, Celebrates Grand Opening

Building on more than forty years of excellence in long-term care, Sunrise welcomes its founding residents to a state-of-the-art facility this month. Designed by BFA Architects and constructed by Darwin Construction, this 82,019-square-foot, six-story community is set to provide top-tier assisted living and memory care services, with accommodations for over 120 residents.

The community at Sunrise at Lonsdale Square is thoughtfully designed to prioritize resident well-being. The carefully crafted suites and common areas blend modern elegance with comfortable, inviting elements, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment.

"We are delighted to open Sunrise at Lonsdale Square," said Walter Downey, the Executive Director of Sunrise at Lonsdale Square. "Our mission is to offer a dynamic living experience that combines artistic and cultural enrichment with exceptional care. We aim to create a community where residents can build meaningful connections and enjoy life to the fullest. As we expand into vibrant areas like North Vancouver, we are meeting the growing demand for high-quality long-term care options."

Sunrise at Lonsdale Square aims to redefine long-term care in the area, offering customized care and activities that enable residents to lead fulfilling lives. The community features a range of modern studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. Residents can partake in various programs and social events, including fitness classes, concerts, educational lectures, and outings to local attractions. The culinary team provides fresh, seasonal meals tailored to individual tastes and dietary needs. The community also boasts numerous amenities, including diverse dining venues, a salon, activity rooms, and outdoor spaces designed to foster an active and inclusive atmosphere.

The grand opening event on July 11 featured a VIP celebration with remarks from local dignitaries, including Mayor Linda Buchanan of North Vancouver. Founding resident Dan Maclean also shared his personal journey and excitement about joining the community.

Located at 2141 Eastern Ave, North Vancouver, B.C. V7L 0J4, Sunrise at Lonsdale Square invites potential residents and their families to discover the community through personalized tours, available both in-person and virtually. For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact 604-259-6375 or visit our website today!

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

Contact:

Heather Hunter

870-230-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Senior Living