Sunrise Senior Living Expands Canadian Presence with the Grand Opening of Sunrise of Killarney

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sunrise Senior Living is pleased to announce the grand opening of Sunrise of Killarney, a new long-term care community designed to provide exceptional care and vibrant living experiences for its residents.

Located at 6325 Clarendon St., Vancouver, the 72,250-square-foot, four-story community began welcoming residents on September 10, 2024. Designed by Integra Architecture and built by Ventana Construction Corp., Sunrise of Killarney features 43 long-term care suites and 52 memory care suites, providing a home for up to 105 residents.

"We are excited to introduce Sunrise of Killarney to the Vancouver community," said Steven Dougherty, Executive Director of the newest Sunrise community. "Our goal is to create a warm, welcoming environment that encourages residents to engage, connect, and thrive. With a team committed to personalized care, we are proud to offer a community where residents can enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle surrounded by the comfort of home and the support they need."

The grand opening event, held September 5, 2024, featured a VIP celebration with remarks from local dignitaries including a land acknowledgment by Travis Angus and comments from Councilor Sarah Kirby-Yung, representing the mayor's office. The event included a special guest, founding resident Jean Daley, known for her lively spirit and delicious shortbread cookies. Daley was onsite to share her excitement about joining the community.

Sunrise of Killarney offers a unique blend of modern amenities, safety features, and personalized care. The thoughtfully designed suites and common areas foster a comfortable and engaging environment, blending contemporary style with the inviting warmth that characterizes Sunrise communities. Residents will have access to a variety of programs and activities tailored to individual interests, including fitness classes, social events, and cultural outings, ensuring there's always something meaningful to enjoy.

"We are dedicated to making Sunrise of Killarney a place where residents feel at home and are empowered to live life on their own terms," added Dougherty. "Our team is passionate about building a community that values connection, care, and quality of life."

Situated in the heart of Vancouver, Sunrise of Killarney invites prospective residents and families to explore the community through personalized tours and consultations, available by appointment. For more information or to schedule a visit, please call 604-431-2145 or visit our website today.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

