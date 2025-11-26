MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - FACE Coalition proudly announces the release of its fourth season of The Other Canada Podcast (TOC Podcast), continuing its mission to amplify the voices of Black entrepreneurs, industry experts, and community visionaries who are shaping the future of Canadian business and leadership.

Certified Neuro-Leadership and Emotional Intelligence Coach Karlyn Percil (right) in studio with TOC Podcast host Danielle Pinnock (left) during a recording session for The Other Canada podcast. (CNW Group/The Federation of African Canadian Economics)

This season, the podcast will introduce 8 phenomenal changemakers from the African diaspora in Canada starting December 5 who not only span various industries from finance to cultural ownership and identity, but who carry inspirational and personal stories that are sure to reach the hearts and minds of listeners.

"This season, we are proud to highlight stories that deepen understanding and uplift our community across Canada," said Tiffany Callender, CEO of FACE Coalition. "Through this platform, we aim to educate, inspire, and drive generational impact and change."

Season 4's conversations will be led by Danielle Pinnock, multifaceted host, with film and production taken to a new level by Corex Creative. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights aimed at supporting them wherever they are in their personal and entrepreneurial journey.

About TOC Podcast

The Other Canda Podcast, launched in May 2021, is a FACE-driven movement dedicated to elevating powerful voices and untold stories from marginalized Canadians that foster community engagement and economic empowerment.

About FACE Coalition

Founded in 2021, The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE Coalition) is a national and bilingual non-profit organization aimed at providing Black entrepreneurs in Canada with access to loans, working capital, and additional business resources for their success.

