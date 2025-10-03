TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The inaugural Melamoon event, a landmark collaboration between FACE Coalition and Black Ambition, concluded with a real representation of what inclusive entrepreneurship can look like in Canada.

Melamoon officially broke ground for lift off at Toronto's Globe and Mail Center on September 27 where six finalists from a cohort of 50 founders took the stage to compete for $200,000 in non-dilutive capital--the largest total amount of equity cash prizes awarded to Black founders in Canada.

Melamoon Prize Winners with Minister Rechie Valdez (center), CEO of Black Ambition Felicia Hatcher (left), and CEO and Co-Founder of FACE Coalition Tiffany Callender (right). (CNW Group/The Federation of African Canadian Economics)

These entrepreneurs had participated in an intensive two-week sprint to refine their ideas, build networks, and prepare to scale. Their pitches were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges:

Regina Gwynn - Entrepreneur, Advisor and Co-founder of Black Girls Talk Tech

Michael Hyatt - Serial investor and entrepreneur and former Dragon's Den judge

judge Erik Moore - Founder and Managing Director of Base Ventures

Tanya Walker - Award-winning commercial litigation lawyer and First Black Female Bencher Elected from Toronto, Law Society of Ontario

After dynamic pitches by the 6 finalists which spanned industries from health and wellness to construction and AI, the crowd erupted upon the announcement of the following winners:

$100,000 Grand Prize: Jamaal Bond , Evitavonni Construction Group -- creator of a Bluetooth-enabled hard hat designed to improve safety and communication on construction sites.

, Evitavonni Construction Group -- creator of a Bluetooth-enabled hard hat designed to improve safety and communication on construction sites. $50,000 Second Prize: Biola Oluwajuyigbe , Healx Foods Inc. -- a health-focused food company offering nutrient-rich, culturally inspired products that support wellness and healing.

, Healx Foods Inc. -- a health-focused food company offering nutrient-rich, culturally inspired products that support wellness and healing. $25,000 Third Prize: Chevon Riley , NORM -- a clean, high-performance skincare brand setting a new standard in beauty with full transparency, functional ingredients, and zero gatekeeping.

, NORM -- a clean, high-performance skincare brand setting a new standard in beauty with full transparency, functional ingredients, and zero gatekeeping. People's Choice Award: Dr. Phyllis Pobee, GeneLean360 -- a personalized wellness platform using genetic insights to help users optimize their health and fitness. The People's Choice Award was sponsored by Black Founders Network and FoundHers by Pitchbetter.

-- a personalized wellness platform using genetic insights to help users optimize their health and fitness. The People's Choice Award was sponsored by Black Founders Network and FoundHers by Pitchbetter. The event culminated with closing remarks from Minister Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism). Drawing from her own entrepreneurial journey, Minister Valdez encouraged founders to embrace boldness and clarity in their pursuit, reminding them that entrepreneurship demands full commitment and passion.

Melamoon was not just a competition -- it was the start of a legacy. With support from key partners and sponsors including the Government of Canada, Interac, TD Bank, Now Toronto, BDC, Black Women Talk Tech; and expertly curated by creative and branding powerhouse NA&CO, the event set a new standard for inclusive entrepreneurship, proving that when capital meets culture, the possibilities are limitless.

About FACE Coalition

Founded in 2021, The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) is a national and bilingual Black-led non-profit organization aimed at providing Black entrepreneurs in Canada with access to critical capital investments, working capital, and additional business resources for their success.

About Black Ambition

Founded by Pharrell Williams in 2020, Black Ambition positions underrepresented entrepreneurs to excel, uninterrupted, through the provision of capital, coaching, community and care.

