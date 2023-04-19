School bus drivers represented by Teamsters Local Union 106 operating on the South Shore of Montreal and in the Outaouais region may strike in the coming days, depriving thousands of students of school bus service.

LAVAL, QC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Another 253 school bus drivers represented by Teamsters Local Union 106 have voted to authorize strike action in a move that may disrupt school bus service in the coming days. Among them, 56 drivers work on the South Shore of Montreal, while 197 drivers work in the Outaouais region.

"We recognize the impact these strikes may have on students and parents. We urge everyone to stand with us and support school bus drivers in demanding the best possible treatment. Every day, school bus drivers play a crucial role in our community by ensuring the safety of our children. They deserve a fair contract, fair wages, and working conditions that reflect the significance of their work," said the president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.

Drivers are asking higher wages and longer terms for their work contracts.

The strike votes involve:

40 drivers from Autobus Rive-Sud in Longueuil , transporting students for the Centres de services scolaires Marie-Victorin and of Montréal in and around Brossard , St-Hubert , St-Lambert , and Longueuil , as well as private schools Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes , Collège Charles- Lemoyne , Collège Jean de la Mennais, and the two Collège Durocher locations. Unless a negotiated settlement can be reached, they will walk off the job on April 24, 2023 .

"We are talking about negotiations that have been ongoing for weeks, even months," explained Jean Chartrand, president of Teamsters Local Union 106. "Drivers want fair conditions, and school bus companies are coming back with disappointing offers, rejected by the vast majority of our members. We are ready to work with transportation companies, but they must be realistic."

Although school bus companies do not seem to be in a hurry to reach an agreement with our members, which could deprive thousands of students of school bus service, the Teamsters remain available and eager to reach an acceptable agreement as soon as possible.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

