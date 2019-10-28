New research finds that 90% of leading 3PLs see value-added services as a key differentiator

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - In a new research study released by Nulogy in partnership with Adelante SCM, 90% of surveyed third-party logistics companies (3PLs) see value-added services as a key differentiator to win in-market. These survey respondents agreed that "over the next three years, co-pack/value-added services will become a greater competitive differentiator" for logistics providers.

The study, titled "Gaining a Competitive Advantage Through Value-Added Services", examines the growing importance of value-added services within the 3PL space. The report surveyed supply chain executives from leading logistics providers to draw upon their experiences and perspectives on growth and opportunity in value-added services.



Other key findings from the survey include:

Reliable quality of service, quick turnaround time, and on-time in-full fulfillment were identified as the top factors in acquiring and retaining clients for co-pack/value-added services;

Gaining better visibility into production efficiency and bottlenecks was seen as the top contributor to driving better performance in co-pack/value-added services; and

Forward-thinking 3PLs demonstrated a greater co-pack software adoption rate compared to the remainder of respondents.

"Today's retail needs to accommodate the personalized needs of consumers through expanded product selection and channel diversification," says Jason Tham, CEO at Nulogy. "In response, brands are becoming increasingly reliant on strategic suppliers who can help them bring customized products to market with ease and speed—which means that 3PLs who can outcompete in value-added services are positioned for market success."

"Providing value-added services within the distribution centre helps streamline our operations by creating complete traceability along with the flexibility that our partners look for in a logistics provider," comments one survey respondent, Director of Business Development for a global 3PL. "Not only does it allow for transparency for our customers, it also plays a major role in lowering overall costs and increases productivity and speed to market."

Read the full report "Gaining a Competitive Advantage Through Value-Added Services" at https://see.nulogy.com/3pl-competitive-edge/ .

On Thursday, October 31, Nulogy and the IWLA are hosting a webinar featuring Adelante SCM President Adrian Gonzalez, highlighting the business benefits of implementing value-added services. Click here to register.

About Adelante CSM

Adelante SCM is a peer-to-peer learning, networking, and research community for supply chain and logistics professionals. Adelante's services include Talking Logistics, an online video talk show and blog featuring thought leaders and newsmakers in the supply chain and logistics industry. www.adelantescm.com

About Nulogy

Nulogy is an award-winning software provider that enables supply chain agility within late-stage customization for contract suppliers and brands. Nulogy powers the contract packaging operations of leading global 3PLs, helping them leverage their value-added services to become agile and strategic suppliers for their brand customers.

Nulogy's solution helps suppliers digitize and standardize VAS operations for greater ease and efficiency, while reducing waste and costs. Many of the world's leading third-party logistics providers and consumer brands choose Nulogy to enable agility in their supply chain operations. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

