TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national report reveals that nearly half of Canadian women are experiencing heightened anxiety amid today's political and economic uncertainty, with younger women, mothers, and those approaching menopause facing unique and often unmet mental health needs. These findings are even more acute for women from equity-seeking populations.

The newly released 2025 Women's Mental Health Report, developed by GreenShield, in partnership with Mental Health Research Canada, offers a sobering look at the state of women's mental health in Canada—and a bold call to action.

"Women are telling us—through data and lived experience—that mental health care in Canada is falling short. There is an urgent need for inclusive, accessible mental health care that supports women through every life stage," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of GreenShield Cares. "As a non-profit social enterprise rooted in health equity, GreenShield is responding with inclusive, culturally appropriate solutions that reflect and respect the diverse realities of women across the country."

The report reflects the voices and distinct needs of women across Canada. It is grounded in national polling and co-created with insights from community organizations that represent the unique experiences and voices of women including Black Mental Health Canada, Black Women's Institute for Health, the Canadian Women's Foundation, Menopause Foundation of Canada, YWCA Canada, and SE Health. It takes a gendered lens to mental health, exploring how intersecting factors like race, income, newcomer status, and 2SLGBTQI+ identity shape access to care.

"When we support women, we are often also supporting families and communities," said Akela Peoples, CEO, Mental Health Research Canada. "It is important in addressing mental health that we provide unique and tailored support appropriate to those in need. Women are self-reporting a need for help – we must listen and respond – to ensure they have access to the help they need, and also to ensure our families and communities are supported."

Key insights from the report:

Anxiety on the Rise: Nearly half (47%) of women report increased anxiety due to current political and economic pressures.

Life Transitions Matter: Young women (16–24) report higher anxiety (18%) than young men (14%).

Women who are parents are more likely to seek mental health support (17%) than men (13%), and less likely to say they needed help but didn't reach out.

Over 50% of Canadian women feel unprepared for menopause, and nearly 60% are unaware that symptoms like anxiety, depression, and memory issues are linked to this transition

Equity Gaps Persist: 9% of women who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ and 8% of racialized women reported needing mental health support but not accessing it—nearly double the rates of their non-2SLGBTQI+ and non-racialized peers.

An Expanded Commitment to Women's Health

GreenShield's free Women's Mental Health program, launched in 2021, in direct response to data showing that Canadian women, particularly those who are racialized or marginalized, are consistently underserved when it comes to mental health support. Since its inception, the program has connected over 120,000 women with no-cost mental health resources and culturally appropriate care. By leveraging GreenShield's rapidly growing mental health service offering, the free program delivers accessible, inclusive, and impactful care to those who need it most.

Recognizing that mental health challenges cannot be addressed in isolation, GreenShield has expanded its support for the 7.5 million Canadians it serves to take a broader, whole-person view of health. For women, this means extending care beyond mental health to include hormonal health and other life-stage needs.

Earlier this year, GreenShield launched Canada's first Personalized Hormonal Health Program, a nurse-led initiative that includes hormone panel testing, personalized care plans, virtual consultations, and home delivery of treatments. This new offering is fully integrated into GreenShield's broader ecosystem of health services, ensuring seamless, personalized support through every stage of life.

"As we deepen our focus on women's mental health, it's clear that hormonal health must be part of the conversation," said Joe Blomeley, Executive Vice President, GreenShield Health. "Our new program is designed to meet women where they are—offering personalized, nurse-led support that reflects the realities of life-stage transitions and helps close critical gaps in care."

A Call to Action

The 2025 Women's Mental Health Report is more than a snapshot—it is a national call to action. The findings underscore the urgent need for inclusive, accessible, and culturally relevant mental health care that supports women through every stage of life. From adolescence to motherhood to menopause and beyond, women across Canada are asking for better—and the system must respond.

GreenShield—together with Mental Health Research Canada and a network of community partners—is leading the charge to build a more inclusive, responsive mental health system. This work reflects a whole-person approach, recognizing that mental health cannot be addressed in isolation and must be integrated with broader life-stage and hormonal health supports.

To explore the full findings, insights, and solutions shaping the future of women's mental health in Canada, download the full report at https://grnshld.com/wmhreport2025.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

About MHRC

As a non-governmental national charity, we work hard towards a future where evidence, data and stakeholder engagement improve mental health in Canada. We are dedicated to turning mental health research into real-world solutions. We unite researchers, communities, and people with lived experience to bridge gaps in care through national population polling, rapid data reporting, and partnerships that inform policy to improve outcomes. We also invest in the next generation of researchers through fellowships and studentships and foster collaborations between academia and communities to drive innovation. Upstream investments drive down stream solutions and without research, it's just guesswork.

Learn more at: www.mhrc.ca

SOURCE GreenShield

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Madeline Salerno, Communications Manager, [email protected]