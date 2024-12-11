TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - GreenShield is proud to release its latest Health Outcomes Report, Measuring Better Health for All, offering a deep dive into the impact of integrating coverage and care.

The report highlights how GreenShield is driving measurable improvements in healthcare access, equity, and outcomes for Canadians through innovative, integrated health and benefits solution.

New report: integrating insurance and healthcare boosts access, equity and outcomes for Canadians (CNW Group/GreenShield)

Leveraging the aggregate data from the more than seven million Canadians that GreenShield supports, the report provides actionable insights into improving healthcare access, mental health support, chronic disease management and pharmacy care.

"As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, we are committed to addressing systemic barriers in access, effectiveness, and equity," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "This iteration of our Health Outcomes Report underscores how GreenShield is revolutionizing healthcare in Canada through our unique payer-provider model. By driving measurable improvements in access, equity, and outcomes, we demonstrate our commitment to Better Health for All."

Key insights from the report

Accessing health services : One-in-six Canadians – about 5.4 million people – don't have a family doctor or nurse practitioner. GreenShield is helping improve access while also reducing unnecessary hospital visits by connecting individuals to healthcare professionals through timely telemedicine appointments that resolve 92 per cent of health concerns in the first appointment.

: One-in-six Canadians – about 5.4 million people – don't have a family doctor or nurse practitioner. GreenShield is helping improve access while also reducing unnecessary hospital visits by connecting individuals to healthcare professionals through timely telemedicine in the first appointment. Supporting mental health: Mental health makes up one-third of disability claims and drives 70 per cent of workplace disability costs . Through GreenShield+, personalized counselling appointments are available to individuals within 24 hours via GreenShield's advanced therapist matching tool.

Mental health makes up . Through GreenShield+, personalized counselling appointments are available to individuals via GreenShield's advanced therapist matching tool. Integrating pharmacy: GreenShield Pharmacy is transforming medication management, making it easier for individuals to access and adhere to medications. GreenShield Pharmacy delivered nine per cent greater rates of high-medication adherence than other pharmacy providers.

GreenShield Pharmacy is transforming medication management, making it easier for individuals to access and adhere to medications. GreenShield Pharmacy delivered nine per cent greater rates of high-medication adherence than other pharmacy providers. Driving social impact: As a non-profit, GreenShield is on track to reinvest $75 million by the end of 2025, to positively impact at least one million Canadians, focusing on mental health, oral health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management.

About GreenShield+: Coverage and care, all in one place

With Canadians spending 2.5 times more time navigating healthcare and benefits than actually accessing care, simplifying the health and benefits experience is needed for unlocking better health outcomes in the workplace.

Launched in June 2023, GreenShield+ is a first-of-its-kind digital health and benefits ecosystem that offers unprecedented levels of integration between health services – including telemedicine, pharmacy, chronic disease management and mental health services – and benefits plans. With GreenShield+, employees can check their coverage, access their benefits, connect with health care providers and get reimbursed for their claim all in one easy-to-use platform. By integrating coverage and care into one seamless solution, GreenShield+ is helping Canadians spend less time navigating the healthcare system and more time taking care of their health.



To read GreenShield's full Health Outcomes Report, visit: https://grnshld.com/HO2024Dec

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health potential.

We are revolutionizing the health and benefits experience with coverage and care in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, offering insurance, administering benefits and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise, we don't have shareholders, which allows us to prioritize and reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management. Our scalable initiatives deliver meaningful change in pursuit of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and named on the Fortune's Change the World list.

