MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses are walking a technology tightrope in 2025 – juggling cyber threats, economic uncertainty, data privacy, and an accelerating race towards AI adoption. These are among the key findings in the newly released 2025 IT Trends Report from NOVIPRO Group and Léger, an annual benchmark report of how business across Canada are navigating the evolving IT landscape.

The data, drawn from a survey of business decision makers across sectors and provinces, paints a picture of organizations under pressure – keen to modernize and stay competitive, yet often lacking the tools, budgets, skilled resources, or strategies to do so effectively.

Key takeaways from this year's report include:

AI investment reaches critical mass: A staggering 81% of Canadian businesses are planning significant technology investments in the next two years, with AI leading the way with almost 1 in 3 companies planning to invest in AI. Over half of these investments are driven by a clear objective: boosting productivity.

A staggering 81% of Canadian businesses are planning significant technology investments in the next two years, with AI leading the way with almost 1 in 3 companies planning to invest in AI. Over half of these investments are driven by a clear objective: boosting productivity. Rising cyberattacks and a flat-footed response: Reports of cyberattack have hit a five-year high (30%), yet 28% of companies still don't train staff on cybersecurity, and just 27% carry cyber insurance.

Reports of cyberattack have hit a five-year high (30%), yet 28% of companies still don't train staff on cybersecurity, and just 27% carry cyber insurance. Costs vs. Security: For the first time, security and budget are neck-and-neck as the top challenge to Canadian businesses - forcing companies to rethink IT spending amid economic uncertainty even as cyber threats become more sophisticated.

"This year's data shows Canadian companies are caught in a perfect storm - under pressure to innovate and secure their operations, but with fewer resources and rising external risks," says Alain Cormier, CEO of NOVIPRO Group. "AI, cloud, and cybersecurity are converging into a new kind of digital arms race - and companies need a plan."

The full 2025 IT Trends Report is available now and includes in-depth findings across industry verticals, company sizes, and regional breakdowns.

