Promoting mixed use, this multigenerational complex was developed with a humanistic approach, where the layout is designed to maximize natural light. Office spaces will be personalized for tenants, and occupants will have access to two rooftop terraces, a gym, an indoor pool and self-service cars. A bistro-type restaurant will be located on the ground floor of the NOVIA tower.

Occupants will have easy access to a wide variety of nearby services such as concert halls, cafés, restaurants, bike baths and parks in a setting that offers spectacular views of the St. Lawrence River and downtown Montréal.

Quotes

"LSR GesDev is excited to once again carry out a project in Longueuil, where it got its start in 1969. It gives us great pleasure to offer a real estate project that will provide residents with a unique living experience. People will enjoy living there and using the authentic, timeless and unifying living spaces that we have created at NOVIA. We're proud to team up with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, KO Group, Pomerleau and private investors on this large-scale construction project."

Annie Lemieux

President, LSR GesDev

"We're pleased to continue our business relationship with LSR GesDev, which will develop this project, and to partner with new investors. NOVIA is in a choice location, close to public transit and key thoroughfares in Longueuil. The market window is favourable for this asset class in this location and we want to consolidate our portfolio in this rapidly growing area. What's more, this project will create more than 800 jobs."

Normand Bélanger

President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This new project, which the City supports, is excellent news for Longueuil and aligns perfectly with our vision for downtown, a modern city-centre with a rich cultural offering and where public transit service, office buildings, local shops, housing and a centre of knowledge and innovation all coexist. In addition to generating economic benefits for Longueuil, the NOVIA project will help transform this area into an exceptional urban centre that will become a reference for mixed-use and sustainable development for Québec."

Sylvie Parent

Mayor of Longueuil

"We're excited about this real estate project where we will be involved in planning the layout of our 25,000 square feet of office space that will allow us to bring all our subsidiaries together under one roof. From Longueuil, our teams will continue our mission to conquer the world and then entertain it. "

Louis Morissette

President, KO Group

"We at Pomerleau are very pleased to be a part of this innovative, major project. For Pomerleau, redefining construction means building sustainable communities and always having a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve. Novia will be a multigenerational complex built to the highest quality standards. "

Martin Jacques

Executive Vice-president, Quebec Building Operations, Pomerleau

About LSR GesDev

LSR GesDev is carving a reputation as an expert in managing and developing a variety of residential projects. The company works with partners and professionals to create aesthetically pleasing living spaces. Intent on striking that perfect balance between the characteristics of a building site and the housing needs of its clients, LSR GesDev delivers a value-added living environment. LSR GesDev was spawned by Groupe LSR, a world-class real estate developer, manager and owner that has been involved in multiple large-scale residential projects since its inception in 1969. www.lsrgesdev.ca

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

In the almost 30 years since its inception, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At December 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 52 projects worth $3.5 billion in progress that will create 28,000 jobs, along with 92 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $116 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec. www.fondsimmobilierftq.com

About Longueuil

Modern and forward-looking, Longueuil is the city-centre of the agglomeration of Longueuil, home to more than 434,000 people. Longueuil stands out for the quality of the essential services offered to residents, its rich and varied cultural program, and its strong economic potential. With its 360 years of history, Longueuil also offers a stimulating and welcoming living environment conducive to families, in which large green spaces, peaceful urban residential districts and a thriving business community all coexist. www.longueuil.quebec

About KO Group

KO Group is a media consortium active in television, film, magazine, publishing and entertainment. KO Group works with local creators to design and produce cultural and entertainment content in Québec and abroad. www.kotv.ca www.koscene.ca www.ko-media.ca www.ko24.ca

About Pomerleau

With a rich 50-year history, today Pomerleau carries out large-scale projects from coast to coast. Backed by its team members in nine regional offices and more than 150 construction sites across Canada, the company specializes in the design and construction of buildings, infrastructures and civil work. www.pomerleau.ca

