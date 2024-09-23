LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) is inviting the Canadian public to give their opinion on key elements that will inspire the design and production of a public artwork that will be installed at the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge, located in the Greater Montréal region. To give your opinion, simply fill out a short survey. Let's work together to inspire the creation of a public art piece that will be a source of pride!

In 2020, major work began at the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge with the construction of a new building for JCCBI's Operations and Maintenance team. In the coming months, the old toll station, which is obsolete, will be deconstructed and the site will be redeveloped and greened. As part of this redevelopment, JCCBI also wants to add a piece of public art, which will be in the form of a sculpture. Before calling upon the artistic community, JCCBI invites the public to give its opinion on some key aspects that will inspire this public artwork.

"As a manager of important infrastructure, JCCBI helps people get where they need to go and upholds the safety and longevity of our infrastructure while ensuring that they blend with their surroundings and benefit the community. This has been our vision for the transformation of the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge. This work over the past few years will be capped off by the development of the land where the public artwork will be installed. We are delighted at the prospect of inviting the public to participate by responding to this short survey to help inspire the creation of this sculpture," said Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI.

Before calling upon the artistic community in the coming months, JCCBI will incorporate the results of this survey into the design and selection criteria for the project. A selection committee will evaluate the proposals and make a final choice based on different criteria, including the results of this survey.

For almost 95 years, the iconic Jacques Cartier Bridge has linked Montreal and Longueuil and will continue to do so for decades to come. This nearly 3-km bridge has become an architectural symbol and a true signature for Montreal. Since 2017, the bridge's Living Connections dynamic illumination has made its superstructure as beautiful by night as it is by day. With its five traffic lanes, multipurpose path and sidewalk, the Jacques Cartier Bridge is crossed over 30 million times a year.

To take the short survey on the public artwork that will be installed at the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge, simply click here.

