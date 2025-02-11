SOREL-TRACY, QC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - A pioneer in both dairy and plant-based trends since 1920, Maison Riviera continues to innovate with the launch of a brand-new product line set to hit grocery stores soon: Canada's first and only drinkable yogurt made from upcycled ingredients and certified ©UPcycled. True to the company's core values, this new drinkable yogurt is more than just delicious—it also helps reduce food waste, with each bottle containing up to 30% upcycled ingredients.

At Maison Riviera, innovation, quality, and authenticity are central to every creation. This drinkable yogurt is designed to offer a delicious and unique flavour experience while also appealing to consumers who seek responsible products and are mindful of their environmental footprint.

As it prepares to enter the market, Maison Riviera's tropical fruit drinkable yogurt is already earning recognition. It has been named a finalist for the Grand Prix DUX 2025, an annual competition that celebrates the best products and initiatives contributing to a better food supply, improved public health, and a healthier planet.

The New Drinkable Yogurt: A Nutritious and Delicious Treat!

Made in Canada with 100% Canadian milk, this smooth and creamy drinkable yogurt is lactose-free and a source of probiotics. It comes in two delicious flavors: Strawberry-Banana and Tropical Fruits. Staying true to Maison Riviera's essence, this new drinkable yogurt is made with simple, wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, artificial colours and artificial flavours. It is also Kosher-certified and recognized as an Aliments du Québec product.

Ideal for any occasion, this drinkable yogurt is perfect as a snack or for breakfast. Each sip offers a delicious, nutritious, and versatile experience.

The 946 ml bottle is ideal for family use and encourages responsible consumption. It is priced between $7.49 and $7.99, depending on the retailer. This product is available at all IGA stores in Quebec, Adonis locations, Farm Boy and various other chains across Ontario and several other provinces in Canada.

To download the technical data sheet, click here.

Committed to Upcycling Food to Its Full Potential

Beyond being delicious and nutritious, this new product line reflects Maison Riviera's commitment to reducing food waste by incorporating up to 30% upcycled ingredients in every bottle. This drinkable yogurt stands out for its dedication to maximizing food's full potential through two key initiatives: giving imperfect fruits a second life and repurposing milk permeate.

According to sales projections for 2025, using "ugly" bananas—which will account for 50% of the fruit purée in each drinkable yogurt recipe—could help save at least 14,750 peeled bananas each year. Furthermore, a minimum of 35,000 kg of milk permeate, generated from the processing of other Maison Riviera dairy products, would be repurposed.

To ensure transparency, the product line is ©Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association—the world's only third-party certification for upcycled foods. This certification guarantees that a product meets strict standards for food waste reduction, helping consumers easily identify products that make a positive environmental impact by reclaiming and repurposing food.

Quotes

"At Maison Riviera, we are dedicated to enhancing our practices and creating a positive impact on both the dairy and plant-based industries. Our top priority is to offer high-quality products, guided by a consumer-first approach while also promoting responsible consumption with a forward-looking vision. In this spirit, we have designed and developed a new line of delicious and responsibly made drinkable yogurt. I am especially proud of our company, which, year after year, strives to do more and do better for our consumers."

— Émilie Laurin, General Manager, Maison Riviera

About Maison Riviera

Since its founding in 1920, Maison Riviera, a Quebec-based company headquartered in Sorel-Tracy, has experienced impressive growth over the years. Maison Riviera offers a wide range of products, including fresh cheeses, fine cheeses, cream cheese, yogurts, a plant-based range, cream, milk, and most recently, its newest drinkable yogurt. Always driven by innovation, Maison Riviera is passionately committed to developing new and unique products that embody its values of authenticity and quality, with the consumer at the heart of its mission.

SOURCE Laiterie Chalifoux - Maison Riviera

For more information: Mara Hannan-Desjardins | 819-342-7064 | [email protected]