TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, SolidCAD, Canada's largest professional services company and Autodesk Platinum Partner, announces the launch of their newest product, MAKE Productivity. MAKE Productivity for PowerMill® is a best-in-class tool to boost CAM programming productivity, provide incredible staffing flexibility to overcome skilled labour shortages, and optimize machine scheduling and utilization by programming well ahead of run-time.

Equipped with a suite of calculators and tools for daily programming, MAKE Productivity provides endless capabilities for automating simple and complex multi-axis manufacturing processes, along with "on-demand" digital learning modules and training content for the user's self-directed learning plans.

MAKE Productivity can allow users to automate 90-100% of their complex finish programming by using the guided workflow. Paired with Autodesk's PowerMill® Ultimate, this product allows for simultaneous 5-axis programming automation and enhanced machine simulation of NC programs, tool changes, and laser cycles. Users can now optimize after-hours license use by creating a batch calculation queue for "lights-out" calculation of multiple projects.

"SolidCAD is responding to our customer's needs for a robust and customizable solution to automate their complex CAM programming processes," says Robert Kobielski, Sales Manager of Advanced Manufacturing at SolidCAD. "MAKE Productivity is providing the enhancements and value-added tools for which our customers have been requesting, and we are pleased to have developed this collaboratively to suit these needs."

SolidCAD offers two versions of the product that work with Autodesk's Standard or Ultimate versions of PowerMill®. With MAKE Productivity and PowerMill® Standard, users will have the ability to rapidly create NC code for high-speed 3-axis machining, 3+2 programming, 2.5D milling, turning, and toolpath safety verification. While MAKE Productivity and PowerMill® Ultimate will have all the standard features plus machine simulation, tool change and laser cycle validation, and access to full 5-axis programming with automatic collision avoidance, robot programming, electrode programming, hybrid manufacturing, and more.

To learn more about this product, visit SolidCAD's website at https://www.solidcad.ca/products/solidcad-products/make-productivity/ or join SolidCAD for a webinar that will showcase MAKE Productivity on Tuesday, September 21 at 3:00 pm ET, by clicking here.

SolidCAD will also be attending this year's Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) from October 4-7, 2021, in Toronto at the International Centre. Stop by to get a first look in-person of MAKE productivity at Booth #2631.

About SolidCAD

For 25 years SolidCAD has operated as one of the leading Autodesk Platinum Partners in Canada. SolidCAD specializes in technology that supports multiple industries including Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Civil Infrastructure, and Manufacturing.

We provide the highest level of service, expert support and a broad range of custom professional services and products from Autodesk, Bluebeam, CTC, Chaos Group, Matterport, Lumion, Accruent, and more. We also employ one of the largest teams of industry technology experts across Canada, in all time zones, and both official languages.

